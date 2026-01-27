Fasturtle Rebrands as FT Media, Marking 25 Years of Growth and the Launch of a New Era in Marketing and Sales Automation

With the launch of DealRx and the addition of sales automation, we’re helping clients bridge the gap between marketing and sales. Our goal is to continue empowering SMBs and drive measurable growth.” — Eric Olsen

Phoenix, AZ — January 26, 2026 - After 25 years of helping small and mid-sized businesses grow through innovative digital marketing strategies, Fasturtle today announced its official rebrand to FT Media, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution. The rebrand reflects both the company's longevity and its forward-looking vision as it expands services to meet the changing demands of the modern digital and sales landscape.Since its founding, Fasturtle has been a trusted partner to SMBs locally and nationally, delivering results-driven marketing solutions designed to help businesses compete, grow, and scale. Now operating as FT Media, the company is positioning itself for the future by aligning more closely with the convergence of digital marketing, sales automation, and technology—areas that are increasingly inseparable in today’s customer journey.“Rebranding to FT Media represents the natural evolution of our company,” said Eric Olsen, CEO. “For 25 years, we’ve adapted alongside our clients, responding to changes in technology, consumer behavior, and the way businesses grow. This new brand reflects who we are today and where we’re going—building smarter, more connected growth systems for small and mid-sized businesses.”Building on 25 Years of Proven SuccessOver the past quarter century, Fasturtle has grown from a digital marketing agency into a comprehensive growth partner for businesses across industries. Throughout that time, the company has remained committed to its core mission: helping SMBs succeed in an increasingly competitive digital environment.What has set the company apart is its ability to evolve while maintaining a strong foundation of service, strategy, and client relationships. As search engines, social platforms, and digital technologies have transformed, Fasturtle has continuously expanded its expertise to ensure clients remain visible, competitive, and profitable.The transition to FT Media honors that legacy while embracing the future. The new name reflects a broader scope of services, deeper integration between marketing and sales, and a modern brand identity that better represents the company’s role as a full-service digital and revenue growth partner.Aligning With the Changing Digital and Sales LandscapeThe digital marketing industry has changed dramatically over the last decade. Marketing is no longer just about driving traffic or generating leads—it’s about creating seamless customer experiences that convert interest into revenue. Recognizing this shift, FT Media has expanded its offerings to include sales automation services and the launch of its DealRx CRM platform.DealRx CRM was developed to address a common challenge faced by SMBs: disconnected systems between marketing and sales. The platform enables businesses to manage leads, track customer interactions, automate follow-ups, and gain clearer visibility into their sales pipelines—all within a single, streamlined system.“Marketing and sales can no longer operate in silos,” said Eric Olsen. “Our clients want accountability, clarity, and measurable growth. With sales automation and DealRx CRM, we’re helping businesses close the loop between marketing efforts and actual revenue outcomes.”By integrating digital marketing strategy with automation and CRM technology, FT Media empowers clients to improve efficiency, increase conversion rates, and scale more effectively in a competitive marketplace.Continued Commitment to Small and Mid-Sized BusinessesWhile FT Media’s capabilities have expanded, its focus remains firmly rooted in serving small and mid-sized businesses. The company continues to support SMBs both locally and nationally, offering personalized strategies backed by enterprise-level expertise.For 25 years, Fasturtle has championed SMBs by providing access to tools, technology, and strategies that were once reserved for larger organizations. That commitment continues under the FT Media brand, with solutions designed to help businesses navigate complexity without losing the personal support and strategic guidance they value.“Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy,” said Eric Olsen. “We’ve built our company around helping them compete and win. Whether they’re local businesses or national brands, our goal is to provide the same level of innovation, transparency, and results-focused service.”A Legacy of Recognition and Industry LeadershipFT Media’s growth and impact have been recognized consistently over the years through numerous regional and national awards. These honors reflect the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial leadership.Notable recognitions include:- Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America- Entrepreneur 360: Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America- American Marketing Association Spectrum Award- Ranking Arizona Top 10 Internet Marketing Firms- Business Journal Top 10 Website Design and Internet Marketing Firms“These awards are a testament to our team and our clients,” said Amanda Sett. “They reflect the trust our clients place in us and our dedication to delivering results that matter.”Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter as FT MediaThe rebrand to FT Media marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. With a modernized brand identity, expanded service offerings, and proprietary technology solutions, the company is well-positioned to continue growing alongside its clients for decades to come.FT Media plans to further enhance its digital marketing, automation, and CRM capabilities while continuing to invest in innovation, talent, and client success. The company remains focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering measurable outcomes in an ever-evolving digital world.“Our name has changed, but our values haven’t,” added Eric Olsen. “We’re still the same team, with the same commitment to helping businesses grow. FT Media represents our confidence in the future and our promise to keep evolving, innovating, and delivering for our clients.”About FT MediaFT Media (formerly Fasturtle) is an award-winning digital marketing and sales automation company with 25 years of experience helping small and mid-sized businesses grow locally and nationally. The company provides integrated solutions including digital marketing, website design, sales automation, and its DealRx CRM platform. FT Media is dedicated to helping businesses connect marketing and sales, improve efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in today’s digital-first economy.For more information, visit https://www.ft.media

