AIPLUX Recognized at IMV Technology Innovation Awards for Advancing Trustworthy AI in Regulated Industries
AIPLUX Technology is honored to receive the Excellence Award (Honorable Mention) in the Micro and Emerging Startup Category at the IMV Technology Innovation Awards 2025.
AIPLUX received the IMV Excellence Award for its on-premise generative AI and RAG approach, helping regulated industries adopt AI securely and responsibly.
The IMV Technology Innovation Awards short for Innovation, Market, and Value, is a multi-stage competition jointly initiated by WPG Holdings and Business Weekly. Through a rigorous, step-by-step evaluation process that spans over three months, IMV highlights companies whose technologies not only innovate, but also demonstrate real market potential and lasting value for industry.
AIPLUX was recognized for its on-premise generative AI platform, which combines large language models with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to address compliance, data privacy, and governance challenges. By operating entirely on local infrastructure, the platform enables organizations in regulated industries including legal services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing to adopt AI securely without exposing sensitive data or relying on cloud-based systems.
As industries face increasing regulatory pressure, global uncertainty, and rapid technological change, AIPLUX’s approach emphasizes trust, auditability, and responsible AI deployment. The company’s solution demonstrates how AI can be embedded into daily legal and industrial workflows as a dependable, compliant tool rather than experimental technology.
Competing in the Industrial Transformation category, AIPLUX showcased how edge-first AI can support sustainable digital transformation. This recognition reinforces AIPLUX’s commitment to advancing practical, trustworthy AI solutions and collaborating with industry partners to shape the future of responsible innovation.
