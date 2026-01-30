AIPLUX Recognized at IMV Technology Innovation Awards for Advancing Trustworthy AI in Regulated Industries

AIPLUX Technology is honored to receive the Excellence Award (Honorable Mention) in the Micro and Emerging Startup Category at the IMV Technology Innovation Awards 2025. Alfred Wu, CEO & Founder, and Vincent Chen, Chief Business Officer of AIPLUX, attending the IMV Technology Innovation Awards 2025.

AIPLUX received the IMV Excellence Award for its on-premise generative AI and RAG approach, helping regulated industries adopt AI securely and responsibly.

This recognition encourages us to keep building AI that address real world contraints, including privacy, compliance, and accountability while still enabling innovation.” — Alfred Wu, CEO and Founder of AIPLUX

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIPLUX is honored to be recognized at the IMV Technology Innovation Awards 2025 , receiving the Excellence Award (Honorable Mention) in the Micro and Emerging Startup Category. The award ceremony was held on January 22, 2026, recognizing AIPLUX’s contribution to industrial transformation through trusted, privacy-first AI innovation.The IMV Technology Innovation Awards short for Innovation, Market, and Value, is a multi-stage competition jointly initiated by WPG Holdings and Business Weekly . Through a rigorous, step-by-step evaluation process that spans over three months, IMV highlights companies whose technologies not only innovate, but also demonstrate real market potential and lasting value for industry.AIPLUX was recognized for its on-premise generative AI platform, which combines large language models with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to address compliance, data privacy, and governance challenges. By operating entirely on local infrastructure, the platform enables organizations in regulated industries including legal services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing to adopt AI securely without exposing sensitive data or relying on cloud-based systems.As industries face increasing regulatory pressure, global uncertainty, and rapid technological change, AIPLUX’s approach emphasizes trust, auditability, and responsible AI deployment. The company’s solution demonstrates how AI can be embedded into daily legal and industrial workflows as a dependable, compliant tool rather than experimental technology.Competing in the Industrial Transformation category, AIPLUX showcased how edge-first AI can support sustainable digital transformation. This recognition reinforces AIPLUX’s commitment to advancing practical, trustworthy AI solutions and collaborating with industry partners to shape the future of responsible innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.