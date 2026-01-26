Snow Emergency and Parking Ban to End, January 26, at 8 p.m.; Schools Closed Tomorrow, January 27

After 19 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours with forecasts of more snow overnight and continued frigid temperatures, Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 27.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the snow emergency and parking ban currently in effect will be lifted today at 8 p.m. Residents parked in participating discounted garages must remove their cars by 10 p.m. to avoid being charged regular rates. More information is available at boston.gov/snow-parking. Space savers should be removed by 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 28, 48 hours after the end of the snow emergency. The use of space savers is prohibited at all times in the South End and Bay Village. Space savers that violate these rules may be collected and discarded by the Public Works Department (PWD).

After 19 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours with forecasts of more snow overnight and continued frigid temperatures, Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 27. The District has made the decision to close schools for an additional day so crews can sufficiently clear sidewalks and widen the roadways for children and the 700 bus fleet to maneuver across all streets safely.

Boston City Hall, Boston Centers for Youth and Families, Boston Public Library branches, and all other municipal buildings will reopen tomorrow, January 27.

“I’m grateful to all our city teams who have been working around the clock through the storm to ensure the safety of our residents as we saw the largest storm in several years,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Temperatures will stay below freezing throughout this week, so it’s critical for property owners to thoroughly clear their sidewalks so neighbors can safely navigate the streets. Please continue to check on your neighbors and be prepared to stay warm and stay safe.”

Trash and recycling collections continue on a Monday holiday schedule with some neighborhoods experiencing a one-day delay in service. A full list of neighborhoods can be found here. Residents are encouraged to visit boston.gov/trash-day to find the most up-to-date curbside collection information.

Residents are reminded to call 911 to assist individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the weather. For non-emergencies, residents can call 311.

﻿For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/winter