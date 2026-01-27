AsedaSciences and Clyde Biosciences Announce Commercial Agreement to Integrate Human-Relevant Cardiotoxicity Screening

Agreement integrates Clyde Biosciences' human-relevant, CellOPTIQ cardiotoxicity screen for chemical safety assessment into AsedaSciences 3RnD Platform

Integrating Clyde Bio’s CellOPTIQ platform into 3RnD provides our users with access to one of the most predictive and well-validated cardiomyocyte safety assays available today” — Brad Calvin

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences , a leader in the integration of New Approach Methods (NAMs) and digital decision-making platforms for chemical and drug safety, today announced a Strategic Sales and Marketing Agreement with Clyde Biosciences , an innovator in human-relevant cardiotoxicity screening. Through this collaboration, Clyde Bio’s CellOPTIQcardiotoxicity platform will be integrated into the AsedaSciences 3RnD platform and testing ecosystem.The CellOPTIQplatform generates high-content, human-relevant cardiomyocyte functional data, enabling faster, safer, and more accurate development of new medicines, while reducing cost and implementing human-relevant cell models that support the 3Rs drive away from animal testing. The CellOPTIQ platform is the only validated in vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) that is capable of simultaneously measuring voltage, calcium and contractility in the same cardiomyocytes.This partnership reflects the growing global movement away from animal testing toward human-relevant New Approach Methods and reinforces AsedaSciences’ mission to centralize best-in-class, validated NAMs into a single, integrated digital ecosystem.“Cardiotoxicity remains one of the leading causes of late-stage attrition,” said Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences. “Integrating Clyde Bio’s CellOPTIQ platform into 3RnD provides our users with access to one of the most predictive and well-validated cardiomyocyte safety assays available today, fully embedded within a tiered, data-driven decision-making framework.”Within the 3RnD ecosystem, Clyde Bio’s cardiotoxicity screen can be deployed as either a front-line or confirmatory assay for overall cardiotoxicity risk assessment. Its integration complements other organ-level, mechanistic, receptor, and pathway-based screens already being incorporated into the platform. Together, these technologies enable synergistic, tiered testing strategies - combining mechanistic insight with functional organ-level outcomes - while centralizing all resulting data for integrated analysis and visualization.“CellOPTIQ was developed to provide reliable, robust, and predictive assessment of a broad spectrum of human cardiovascular liabilities and enable safer compound design,” said Richard Henderson, CEO, Clyde Biosciences. “Partnering with AsedaSciences allows us to place this capability within a powerful ecosystem where our data can be viewed alongside complementary assays, providing deeper context and accelerating confident decision making on the selection and prioritization of safer chemicals earlier in the R&D process.”As part of the agreement, AsedaSciences and Clyde Bio will jointly expand a comparative reference library within the 3RnD platform. This growing library will allow users of the Clyde cardiotoxicity screen—and other integrated assays—to benchmark their results against historical and reference compound data. By integrating chemical structure, functional cardiomyocyte data, and mechanistic assay outputs, 3RnD enables earlier, more informed decisions around compound selection, prioritization, and progression, as well as structure-activity relationship (SAR) optimization.Clyde Bio’s CellOPTIQplatform has been extensively validated through projects with the majority of large pharmaceutical companies and through collaborations with CiPA, HESI, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), underscoring its scientific rigor and regulatory relevance.The addition of Clyde Bio further strengthens AsedaSciences’ commitment to building a comprehensive, best-in-class NAM ecosystem - one that empowers scientists to identify safety liabilities earlier, reduce late-stage failures, and accelerate the development of safer, more effective medicines.About AsedaSciences AGAsedaSciences is dedicated to advancing the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs) through its 3RnD platform—an integrated digital ecosystem that enables scientists to design, select, prioritize, and progress safer chemicals. By combining best-in-class assays, expert partners, and elegant data visualization, AsedaSciences supports informed, cost effective, tiered decision making across the chemical-producing industries.About Clyde BiosciencesClyde Bio is a leader in human-relevant cardiotoxicity testing, providing predictive cardiomyocyte-based assays through its proprietary CellOPTIQplatform. As the only validated CRO for the CiPA assay, Clyde Bio delivers robust, regulatory-relevant insights into the cardiovascular risk of compounds, supporting safer and more successful drug development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.