Karen Smith to Wear Phyllis Emelda Design at the GRAMMY Awards®, Shining a Spotlight on Bay Area Fashion Talent

Background image featuring Phyllis Emelda Walking the Runway at New York Fashion Week. Foreground photo of Karen Smith, celebrity publicist. Photo Credit: Background Image by Slaven Vlasic, NYFW hiTechMODA Collection, Getty Images

Wearing Phyllis Emelda during Black History Month is deeply meaningful to me. . . I’m honored to spotlight her talent and celebrate designers whose work embodies purpose, beauty, and excellence.” — Karen Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity publicist Karen Smith announced today that she will wear a custom design by Oakland-based Black woman fashion designer Phyllis Emelda to the GRAMMY Awards, airing Sunday, February 1, 2026.The appearance brings Bay Area fashion to a global audience and carries added significance as it coincides with the opening of Black History Month. Emelda’s work—defined by elegant structure, intentional detail, and timeless sophistication—reflects decades of artistry and craftsmanship rooted in cultural pride and creative excellence.“Wearing Phyllis Emelda during Black History Month is deeply meaningful to me,” said Smith. “As a fellow Bay Area creative, I’m honored to spotlight her talent and celebrate designers whose work embodies purpose, beauty, and excellence.”With a career spanning more than three decades, Phyllis Emelda has built a respected fashion house known for refined silhouettes and designs that celebrate individuality and confidence. Her work recently garnered national attention at New York Fashion Week, further solidifying her reputation as a designer whose vision resonates far beyond the Bay Area.“The GRAMMYs represent the intersection of music, culture, and storytelling,” said Emelda. “I’m honored to have my work featured in a space that celebrates creative expression across disciplines.”Smith will share the look throughout GRAMMY weekend, helping introduce a wider audience to a designer whose work blends artistry, accessibility, and enduring style—on music’s biggest night.For more information about Phyllis Emelda Fashion Salon, located at South Shore Center in Alameda, please visit https://phyllisemelda.com GRAMMYand GRAMMY Awardsare registered trademarks of The Recording Academy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.