MALI WILSON ANNOUNCES HER ALBUM RETRO IN REAL TIME — OUT MARCH 20, 2026

Mali Wilson Retro In Real Time Album Cover Mali Wilson is Retro In Real Time

GRAMMY-nominated producer, industry leader, and artist Mali Wilson announces her upcoming album Retro in Real Time, set for release on Friday, March 20, 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A timeless, vocal-forward soul statement rooted in presence, commitment, and emotional sanctuary.Industry leader, GRAMMY-nominated producer, and artist Mali Wilson announces her upcoming album Retro in Real Time, set for release on Friday, March 20, 2026. Crafted with emotional clarity and sonic sophistication, the album inhabits a space of arrival, commitment, and emotional sanctuary—an ode to love, spiritual alignment, and self-actualization captured through elegant arrangements and Mali’s commanding vocal presence.Retro in Real Time blends blues and gospel roots, soul vocals, jazz sensibility, and contemporary production, creating a sound that transcends eras and resists simple categorization. The 10-track collection balances emotional openness with strength, featuring songs such as “At the Altar,” “Sidelines,” and “Finally Safe”—each offering cinematic depth, restraint, and lyrical intention.About the AlbumWith warm analog textures, intentional pacing, and vocals boldly at the center, Retro in Real Time documents personal transformation as lived experience—arrival, clarity, and love. Mali shares, “This record was born out of love—after falling in love with my husband, I found my voice again, not for fame, but because that spark returned. There’s been a divine connection in this process—writing the gist of these songs with my husband felt guided and truly special. He’s been my greatest support.”With renowned talents such as Kenneth Whalum, Craig J. Snider, Willy Rodriguez, and mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning Miguel Scott, this album is shaped by some of the industry’s most respected creatives.AvailabilityRetro in Real Time will be available on all major streaming platforms, as well as vinyl and limited collector editions, beginning March 20, 2026. Pre-save and exclusive offerings will be announced soon.Press & Media Contact:Anne Beatrix Rothschilda.rothschild@theretnuhagency.comPress kit and assets available upon request.(Media outlets: please contact for private listening links and interview opportunities.)

