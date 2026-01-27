Adyna K. Pressley Receives International Impact Book Award, Advances Legacy Work with AKP Innovations and Queens Royale

Adyna K. Pressley, founder of AKP Innovations and Queens Royale, captured in a moment of poised resilience and visionary leadership.

Adyna K. Pressley is honored for her memoir and continues expanding her reinvention and leadership work through AKP Innovations and Queens Royale.

What began as a painful ending became the catalyst for my purpose. This award affirms the power of resilience, reinvention and the courage to rebuild a life aligned with truth and purpose.” — Adyna K. Pressley, Award‑Winning Author & Reinvention Strategist

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adyna K. Pressley , international award‑winning memoirist, global speaker, empowerment and reinvention strategist, has been named the recipient of the International Impact Book Award in the category of Memoir – Personal Growth for her acclaimed memoir Rise Into You: Reclaiming Power, Love, Life and Legacy This honor recognizes Pressley’s powerful storytelling and her commitment to helping women reclaim identity, emotional resilience, and purpose after life’s most unchosen moments.In Rise Into You: Reclaiming Power, Love, Life and Legacy, Pressley chronicles her deeply personal journey of rebuilding her life after a sudden layoff and loss — a dual rupture that forced her to confront truth, identity, and reinvention. Through raw honesty and emotional intelligence, she offers a blueprint for women navigating transition, grief, and the reclamation of self.“This award is a testament to every woman who has had to rise from the ashes of an unchosen moment,” said Pressley. “I wrote this book for my daughters, Tytiana and Antoinette, and for every woman who has ever had to rebuild her life with dignity, courage, and intention.”Following her layoff, Pressley founded AKP Innovations, LLC, a leadership development and empowerment enterprise that transforms reinvention into a strategic pathway. Through leadership architecture, emotional intelligence development, and purpose‑driven mentoring, AKP Innovations helps individuals and organizations build cultures rooted in clarity, resilience, and legacy.Pressley is also the visionary behind Queens Royale , a luxury streetwear brand that transforms identity, resilience, and sovereignty into wearable empowerment. Queens Royale serves as a fashion‑forward honor to her Queens, NY roots and an extension of her mission — giving women and men a way to embody confidence, purpose, and legacy in their everyday lives.She will be honored at the International Impact Book Awards Gala on February 27 in Phoenix, Arizona, joining global authors and thought leaders for a celebration of literary excellence.Pressley was also named the Best Women’s Empowerment Leader in the U.S. of 2025 by Best Of Review and is the host of the upcoming Pressley On Purpose podcast, where she explores reinvention, emotional intelligence, and the power of rising from a real, raw and empowering perspective.About Adyna K. PressleyAdyna K. Pressley is an international award‑winning memoirist, global speaker, empowerment and reinvention strategist, and emotional intelligence advocate. She is the author of Rise Into You: Reclaiming Power, Love, Life and Legacy, winner of the International Impact Book Award for Memoir – Personal Growth. After being laid off, she founded AKP Innovations, LLC, a leadership development and empowerment enterprise that helps individuals and organizations build purpose‑driven cultures through emotional intelligence, reinvention strategy, and leadership architecture. She is also the creator of Queens Royale luxury streetwear, a brand that honors her Queens, NY roots that transforms identity and resilience into wearable empowerment.

