Multi-Specialty Partnership Expands Regenerative Medicine Access Across State of Michigan

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Institute of Neuromuscular Medicine, Detroit, MI Dr Hardik Shah from the Institute of Neuromuscular Medicine Dr. Tony Aboudib, DC, founder of the Michigan Health and Wellness Center and Genesis Regenerative partner.

Dr. Hardik Shah and Dr. Tony Aboudib Combine Neuromuscular Expertise and Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) Technology Across Four Major Hubs.

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber could potentially enhance the effectiveness of the RPA. We have everything it takes to help patients feel better and support systemic healing at the cellular level.” — Dr. Tony Aboudib, DC, founder of the Michigan Health and Wellness Center

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to redefine the healthcare landscape of the Midwest, neuromuscular specialist Dr. Hardik Shah and holistic chiropractor Dr. Tony Aboudib have announced a new, multi-city partnership designed to bring Genesis Regenerative’s RPA technology to patients across Michigan. This collaboration, which was formulated last fall, establishes a high-access "concierge clinic" model spanning Detroit, White Lake, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City.

The Power of Multi-Specialty Synergy

The partnership leverages the unique clinical strengths of both practitioners to offer a comprehensive protocol that integrates RPA with advanced physiological support:

● Neuromuscular Precision: Dr. Hardik Shah, practicing at 4Ever Health Michigan, provides specialized diagnostic testing, telemedicine consultations, and extensive experience in targeted application of regenerative therapies.

● Holistic Integration: Dr. Tony Aboudib integrates the RPA protocol with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), cold laser treatments, and LED frequency beds to optimize the body's internal healing environment.

● Statewide Access: By utilizing a mobile nursing team for IV applications and structured clinical rotations, the duo ensures that advanced acellular technology is accessible regardless of geographic location.

By partnering together, these clinicians have established the ability to expand healthcare offerings in four major cities simultaneously, effectively bringing this regenerative evolution to the entire state.

"Healing Without Borders"

The partnership focuses on the "body’s ability to heal itself” with therapies like RPA—a shelf-stable protein array that signals physiologic repair without the complexities and risks of live donor cells. Dr. Aboudib noted that the integration of RPA has already shown promising clinical observations across a wide spectrum of patient needs.

"The hyperbaric oxygen chamber could potentially enhance the effectiveness of the RPA—they go hand in hand," said Dr. Aboudib. "We have everything it takes to help patients feel better and support systemic healing at the cellular level".

This joint effort was designed to reach more patients in Michigan by combining physical office locations with modern delivery methods. While Dr. Shah serves Detroit, Dr. Aboudib oversees operations in Sylvan Lake, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City, with the practitioners collaborating on patient education and precision-based care plans.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Dr. Hardik Shah

Dr. Hardik Shah is a neuromuscular specialist and the lead practitioner at 4Ever Health Michigan and The Institute for Neuromuscular Medicine. He specializes in advanced diagnostic testing and precision-based regenerative medicine, serving patients in the Detroit area.

https://www.inmmed.com/team/

About Dr. Tony Aboudib

Dr. Tony Aboudib is a holistic chiropractor and the founder of the Michigan Health and Wellness Center and the Hyperbaric Wellness Center. He is a recognized expert in functional medicine, utilizing advanced technologies like HBOT, LED frequency beds, and laser therapy to support systemic healing across Sylvan Lake, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City.

https://michiganhealthandwellness.com/

https://hyperbaricwellnesscenter.com/about-us/

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Tony Aboudib, DC, founder of the Michigan Health and Wellness Center and Genesis Regenerative partner.

Dr. Hardik Shah - Genesis Regenerative - Meet Your Clinician

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.