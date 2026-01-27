AsedaSciences and Xenometrix Announce Strategic Sales & Marketing Agreement to Integrate Ames Test into 3RnD Platform

Integration of the Xenometrix Ames mutagenicity test modernizes this cornerstone, regulatory-aligned NAM within the 3RnD digital ecosystem

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences , a leader in the integration of New Approach Methods (NAMs) and digital decision-making platforms for chemical toxicity risk prediction, today announced a Strategic Sales and Marketing Agreement with Xenometrix , a global authority in genetic toxicology testing. Through this collaboration, the Xenometrix Ames mutagenicity test—delivered using its high throughput, advanced Microplate Format (MPF) - will be fully integrated into the AsedaSciences 3RnD data visualization platform and NAMs services ecosystem.This integration comes at a time when there is a strong and accelerating global movement away from animal testing toward alternative approaches, collectively termed New Approach Methods (NAMs). Regulatory agencies, industry, and society are increasingly aligned around the need for scientifically robust, human-relevant, and cost-effective alternatives. Centralizing validated NAMs within a unified digital ecosystem is essential to enabling this transition at scale.The Ames test is an anchor application in mutagenicity assessment, with decades of validation and widespread use across the chemical and pharmaceutical-producing industries. It is part of the genotoxicity battery of tests to determine the mutagenic potential of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or chemical. Its integration into 3RnD represents a significant milestone in AsedaSciences’ strategy to centralize well-validated toxicity screens for chemical risk assessment into a single, connected ecosystem that enables easier, faster, and more informed decision making.The MPF-based Ames test, developed by Xenometrix, maintains the same test principle and tester strains as the traditional agar plate-based assay described in OECD TG471, while offering substantial operational advantages. These include up to a four-fold reduction in compound requirements and higher throughput, while maintaining high concordance with agar plate-based assays. The assay is fully aligned with ICH M7, supporting regulatory-relevant decision making across multiple industry sectors.“The Ames test is one of the most trusted mutagenicity assays in the world with a long history,” said Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences. “By integrating the Xenometrix MPF Ames test into 3RnD platform, together with their plate version MacroAmes1 Penta 3, we are bringing a foundational, highly validated assay into a modern digital ecosystem—one that supports the global shift toward NAMs and allows scientists not only to generate results, but to contextualize, compare, and truly learn from them.”Through the 3RnD platform, Ames results generated via Xenometrix will be directly comparable to a curated library of reference compounds previously screened using the same methodology. By integrating chemical structure information with Ames test outcomes, 3RnD provides users with valuable context for interpreting results and understanding structure–activity relationships relevant to mutagenicity.In addition, AsedaSciences has developed advanced visualization capabilities within 3RnD that allow companies to upload, integrate, and explore their own vaults of historical Ames data. This enables more effective reuse of legacy data—transforming historical results into actionable insights that can guide the future design and selection of safer chemicals.“This partnership with AsedaSciences expands the value of our Ames testing capabilities by embedding them within a powerful data integration and visualization platform,” said Nicole Weiland-Jäggi, CEO, Xenometrix. “The ability to compare new results with historical and reference compound data supports more confident, data-driven decisions while advancing the broader adoption of NAMs.”By adding the Ames mutagenicity test to the 3RnD ecosystem, AsedaSciences continues to build a well-rounded, best-in-class genotoxicity services offering. Centralizing cornerstone assays such as Ames alongside other validated NAMs enables a logical, tiered, and cost-effective approach to genotoxicity screening, while allowing users to benchmark their own results against a robust library of reference compounds with historical Ames data.This collaboration reinforces AsedaSciences’ broader mission: to support the global transition away from animal testing by integrating validated NAMs, expert partners, and elegant data visualization into a single platform that empowers safer, smarter, and more sustainable chemical innovation.About AsedaSciences AGAsedaSciences is dedicated to advancing the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs) through its 3RnD platform—an integrated digital ecosystem that enables scientists to design, select, prioritize, and progress safer chemicals. By combining best-in-class assays, expert partners, and elegant data visualization, AsedaSciences supports informed, cost effective, tiered decision making across the chemical-producing industries.About Xenometrix AGXenometrix is a leading provider of genetic toxicology solutions, specializing in high-quality, regulatory-relevant assays such as the Ames mutagenicity test in agar plate or liquid microplate format and Micronucleus test with mode of action. Through innovative formats like the Microplate Format (MPF) in 384-well plates, Xenometrix delivers reliable, efficient testing solutions that support safer chemical development worldwide.

