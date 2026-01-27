Addiction Treatment Center Warns About Staggering Untreated Addiction Rates in Oklahoma

The Haven Detox - Oklahoma The Haven Detox - Oklahoma Bedroom Suite The Haven Detox - Oklahoma Game Room The Haven Detox - Oklahoma Lobby

Oklahoma’s addiction treatment shortage leaves many waiting for care. The Haven Detox-Oklahoma expands access as delays put lives at risk.

We’re creating a place where people feel safe asking for help, without judgment, so that they can take the first step toward recovery.” — Lamont Malcom, executive director of The Haven Detox - Oklahoma

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma’s addiction treatment system can’t meet demand. Three out of four Oklahomans who need treatment don’t receive it, and the state only has 27 treatment centers across 17 counties, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Haven Detox - Oklahoma vows to bridge that gap. The center provides medical detox and residential treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.Many people report waiting weeks or months to see a behavioral health provider, according to a report from Oklahoma’s The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative. In addition, waiting comes with consequences. Delays can mean worsening withdrawal, relapse and loss of housing, work or custody.Titus Carey waited months to get into treatment. “I was ready, but treatment wasn’t available right away,” Carey said. “My life was unmanageable and hopeless. From the outside, it looked amazing, but inside was a different story.”Carey completed treatment and is thriving with more than five years of continuous sobriety. “My life is amazing; I have real relationships, real friendships and real accountability,” he said.Now, Carey also works as a business representative at The Haven Detox - Oklahoma, helping others navigate the same questions he once had. He said delays can feel crushing when someone is finally ready for treatment.“If you will trust this process, your life will look completely different a year from now. You will not recognize yourself,” Carey said.The Haven Detox - Oklahoma is working to remove barriers to care. Another obstacle to treatment is stigma. “Shame can feel like an invisible wall that keeps people isolated and stuck,” said Executive Director Lamont Malcom. “We’re creating a place where people feel safe asking for help, without judgment, so that they can take the first step toward recovery.”Another barrier to substance use treatment is that people in rural areas face long travel distances and transportation challenges, according to the Rural Health Information Hub. The Haven Detox - Oklahoma provides transportation for people who need it.A ribbon-cutting will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at 2130 S 85th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74129. The ceremony kicks off expanded access to vital services at a moment when they are needed most.Comprehensive Treatment in Green CountryThe Haven Detox - Oklahoma offers a broad range of evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, trauma-focused therapies and medication-assisted treatment.Alongside traditional therapies, clients participate in holistic health therapies including yoga, art and music therapies.The Haven Detox - Oklahoma also offers patients a valuable diagnostic tool. Genesightis an advanced genetic test that shows how your genes affect medication response, avoiding the stressful trial-and-error process that often happens when finding the right mental health medication. The test takes the guesswork out of medically assisted treatment and helps speed recovery.About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox, a division of Haven Health Management, is a nationally recognized addiction and mental health treatment provider in Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida, Arkansas, and Puerto Rico. The seven centers offer medical detox and inpatient rehab with advanced therapies and psychiatric care to effectively treat alcohol and drug use, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, trauma, and dual diagnoses.The program in Tulsa is accredited by The Joint Commission and certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

