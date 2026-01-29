A New Book Urges Readers to Slow Down in a World Obsessed with Speed

Oak Logs & Gasoline

Milwaukee author Jake Knox introduces a steady, practical approach to leadership, parenting, and performance

What we model every day matters more than what we demand in moments of pressure.” — Jake Knox, Author

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a culture driven by speed, shortcuts, and constant performance, Milwaukee native Jake Knox is offering a different invitation: slow down, tend what’s real, and build something that lasts.Knox’s debut book, Oak Logs & Gasoline: Tending Your Internal Fire, challenges the belief that fulfillment comes from urgency or status. Instead, it calls readers back to purpose, integrity, and growth built through daily effort. Rooted in mentorship, discipline, and heart, Oak Logs & Gasoline is more than a book — it’s a movement for those ready to lead from the inside out.“The spark is the easy part. The fire takes work.” — Jake Knox, Oak Logs & GasolineUsing the central metaphor of oak logs versus gasoline, Knox explores what it means to build a steady life in a world that burns too fast. Gasoline flares quickly and disappears; oak logs burn slowly and sustain warmth over time. The book invites readers to stop chasing sparks and instead commit to the work behind lasting purpose.“Intensity can get results for a season,” Knox writes. “Consistency is what keeps people standing when the season gets hard.”Part memoir and part reflection, Oak Logs & Gasoline draws from Knox’s lifetime of building — both with his hands and his heart. Through lessons shaped by work, failure, faith, mentorship, and accountability, he offers a grounded alternative to hustle culture and surface-level motivation.What You’ll Find Inside Oak Logs & Gasoline:- Reflections on the work behind purpose- Insights on mentorship, accountability, and discipline- Lessons on building character in real life, not online- Guidance on slowing down to build something that lasts- A steady framework for leading with integrity over intensityRather than offering shortcuts or quick fixes, the book encourages readers to face hard things, stay consistent, and live with heart.Oak Logs & Gasoline is written for leaders, parents, educators, coaches, mentors, and builders who feel the weight of long-term responsibility. It speaks to entrepreneurs navigating growth, young people under performance pressure, and anyone who senses that moving faster isn’t the answer. This book is for those ready to stop chasing sparks — and start building the fire.Oak Logs & Gasoline: Tending Your Internal Fire is available now at oaklogsandgasoline.com and through major online retailers.About the AuthorJake Knox is the founder and author of Oak Logs & Gasoline, a project born from a lifetime of building — both with his hands and his heart. As a coach, mentor, and storyteller, Jake believes that true purpose isn’t found — it’s built through effort, discipline, and humility. Through writing, speaking, and conversation, his work challenges people to show up, do the work, and lead from the inside out.

