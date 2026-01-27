Leroy Kobuk, Jr. Convicted of Assault in the First Degree

January 23, 2026

(St. Michaelâ€™s, AK) â€“ On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Leroy James Kobuk, Jr., 30, was convicted by a Nome jury of Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

Testimony and evidence at the trial revealed that a night of drinking led to an argument between Kobuk and his then girlfriend in the early morning on April 15, 2024. This argument ended with Kobuk grabbing her, throwing her onto the bed, holding her down, punching her repeatedly in the face and head, and strangling her until she could not breathe.

His girlfriend was able to flee to a neighborâ€™s house, and then call a friend to drive her to her motherâ€™s house. She was treated at the St. Michaelâ€™s Clinic before being transferred to the Norton Sound Health Corporation in Nome for further treatment and evaluation of her injuries.

Kobuk was previously convicted of Assault in the Third Degree for similar conduct against a prior girlfriend in 2018.

Leroy James Kobuk, Jr., will be held without bail while awaiting sentencing. Sentencing is currently scheduled for April 28 at 11:00 AM in front of Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth. Kobuk faces a sentence of 10 to 14 years for the Assault in the First Degree conviction.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Anne M. Bruno, with assistance from paralegal Luella Iyatunguk. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

