Dillon Spring Sentenced to Serve 75 Years for Attempted Murder of Six Officers

January 23, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 32-year-old Dillon Nicholas Spring to serve 75 years on six counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, one count of Second-Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, and one count of Fourth-Degree Assault.

The evidence at trial showed that on March 18, 2022, the Anchorage Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 819 E. 10thÂ Avenue. Spring was alleged to have injured another individual with a hammer. Spring encountered police in the stairwell of the building and went back into his apartment. While in the apartment, Spring barricaded the doorway and armed himself with an AK-47 and handguns. Police knocked and announced for more than an hour, eventually obtaining a search warrant to enter Springâ€™s apartment and then breaching the door. While entering the doorway, Spring began firing with the AK-47 at the police, then moved into a closet and fired more shots into the stairwell where police had been standing.

One officer was seriously injured after being shot in the left leg, right foot, and a graze wound to the right leg. That officer recently returned to duty after several years of painful surgeries and rehabilitation. The other five officers were physically uninjured in the incident. Several of the officers gave statements, highlighting how they have lasting effects from the shooting.

Judge Peterson said â€œthat this is the most serious offense this court has ever seen.â€ He found that the defendant could see and hear officers outside his door and laid in wait for them to enter. Judge Peterson also remarked that there was â€œno doubt in the courtâ€™s mind that [Spring] did everything he could to kill all six officers.â€ Echoing comments from the victims that spoke, the court noted that the defendant either lacked remorse or does not fully appreciate the serious nature of his conduct.Â

Judge Peterson found that Spring was a â€œworst offenderâ€ and hoped the sentence would deter others from going down the same path. Spring was sentenced to a total of 210 years with 135 years suspended, along with 10 years of probation.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s Homicide Unit and tried by Assistant District Attorneys Patrick McKay and Lindsey Maguigan, with the assistance of Paralegal Kimberly Smith.

