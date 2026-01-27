Alaska Attorney General Launches Statewide Grocery Pricing Compliance Initiative

January 26, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Attorney General Stephen J. Cox today announced a new statewide initiative aimed at ensuring accurate pricing at grocery stores across Alaska. The initiative comes at a time of heightened concern about inflation and the rising cost of goods nationwideâ€”and especially in Alaska, where families routinely pay more than consumers in the Lower 48â€” and responds to increasing local concerns about price misrepresentations that may be affecting consumers at checkout.

The Alaska Department of Law will deploy both overt and covert investigative teams to conduct price-verification testing at grocery stores. The dual approach is designed to promote transparency and accountability while giving retailers a fair opportunity to correct errors.

â€œWith inflation still top of mind for Alaska families, and grocery bills already higher here than almost anywhere else in the country, dollars and cents matter to everyday consumers,â€ said Attorney General Cox. â€œAlaskans deserve to pay the price they see on the shelf. This initiative is about protecting consumers and driving pricing accuracy at the register, where it counts.â€

Overt investigators will identify themselves and conduct price checks in collaboration with store staff. These visits will be followed by covert investigators, who will shop anonymously to verify whether previously identified pricing errors have been corrected.

The initiative aims to:

Promote fair and accurate pricing practices

Encourage voluntary compliance across the grocery industry

Identify systemic issues that may require further enforcement actions

Legal Authority and Enforcement

Under Alaska Statute 45.50.471, misrepresentations of price are considered unfair or deceptive trade practices, which are unlawful in the conduct of commerce. If a business is found to have violated this statute, the Attorney General may seek civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 per violation.

â€œWe prefer cooperation and quick corrections, but accuracy isnâ€™t optional,â€ said Cox. â€œWeâ€™re also committed to holding businesses accountable when they fail to correct known issues.â€

The Department of Law encourages consumers to report pricing discrepancies by contacting the Consumer Protection Unit at consumerprotection@alaska.gov.

