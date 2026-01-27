AsedaSciences and GenEvolutioN Announce Sales & Marketing Agreement to Integrate Genotoxicity Screen into 3RnD Platform

Integration of GenEvolutioN’s Best-in-Class Micronucleus Genotoxicity screen strengthens 3RnD as a unified digital platform for chemical safety decision-making

By integrating GenEvolutioN’s Micronucleus screen, we are expanding the depth and robustness of our ecosystem with a well-validated, best-in-class assay that is critical for safer chemical development” — Brad Calvin

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences , a leader in New Approach Methods (NAMs) integration and digital decision-making platforms for chemical safety, today announced a Strategic Sales and Marketing Agreement with GenEvolutioN , a recognized expert in genotoxicity testing. Through this collaboration, GenEvolutioN’s best-in-class Micronucleus genotoxicity screen to detect chromosomal damage, will be fully integrated into the AsedaSciences’ 3RnD platform and ecosystem.This agreement represents another major step in AsedaSciences’ mission to create a unified, best-in-class ecosystem for validated NAMs, providing scientists across the chemical-producing industries with a single, trusted location to order assays, access results, and make informed decisions. By integrating GenEvolutioN’s Micronucleus assay, users of 3RnD will be able to seamlessly include high-quality genotoxicity data in their chemical design, selection, prioritization, and progression workflows.“Our vision is to make 3RnD a true one-stop shop for NAM-based decision making,” said Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences. “By integrating GenEvolutioN’s Micronucleus genotoxicity screen, we are expanding the depth and robustness of our ecosystem with a well-validated, best-in-class assay that is critical for safer chemical development. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with the leading experts in each vertical and bringing their capabilities together in a single, elegant digital environment.”The Micronucleus assay is a cornerstone method for detecting chromosomal damage and genotoxic potential. Its integration into 3RnD enables a more informed, logical, and cost-effective tiered testing strategy, supporting earlier and more confident decision making while reducing reliance on traditional animal testing approaches.AsedaSciences takes a global, strategic view of NAM integration—prioritizing methods that are already well validated and, where appropriate, partnering directly with innovators to support further validation and broader regulatory acceptance. Through collaborations like this one, AsedaSciences is building an interconnected ecosystem where data from multiple NAMs are centralized, standardized, and visualized in a clear and intuitive manner.“Partnering with AsedaSciences allows us to expand the reach and impact of our Micronucleus genotoxicity screen,” said Gautier Decock, General Manager, GenEvolutioN. “By embedding our assay within the 3RnD platform, we are making it easier for scientists to access high-quality genotoxicity data and to use it alongside other NAMs as part of an integrated, tiered testing strategy.”Together, AsedaSciences and GenEvolutioN aim to accelerate the adoption of NAMs across the chemical-producing industries by combining scientific excellence with a modern, digital infrastructure. The integration of GenEvolutioN’s Micronucleus assay into 3RnD reinforces AsedaSciences’ commitment to enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable chemical innovation.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences is dedicated to advancing the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs) through its 3RnD platform, an integrated digital ecosystem for chemical safety decision making. By bringing together best-in-class assays, expert partners, and elegant data visualization, AsedaSciences enables scientists to design, select, prioritize, and progress safer chemicals using a cost-effective, tiered approach.About GenEvolutioNGenEvolutioN is an expert contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to in vitro genetic toxicology, providing toxicology expertise for chemical risk assessment through the use of novel human cell models combined with advanced analytical technologies. These capabilities enable GenEvolutioN to anticipate tomorrow’s challenges and support the prediction of cancer risk.GenEvolutioN offers a broad portfolio of GLP-compliant in vitro toxicity and genotoxicity tests, including best-in-class micronucleus screening solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical device, food, chemical, and agriscience industries. The company is committed to supporting safer chemical development through innovative, reliable, and regulatory-relevant testing methodologies.

