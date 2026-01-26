Venezuelan Man Posing as High School Teen Sentenced to Prison

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man residing unlawfully in Perrysburg, Ohio, who was enrolled as a student at a local high school, has been sentenced for lying on immigration forms and on applications to purchase a firearm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.