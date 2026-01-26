Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,570 in the last 365 days.

Venezuelan Man Posing as High School Teen Sentenced to Prison

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man residing unlawfully in Perrysburg, Ohio, who was enrolled as a student at a local high school, has been sentenced for lying on immigration forms and on applications to purchase a firearm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Venezuelan Man Posing as High School Teen Sentenced to Prison

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.