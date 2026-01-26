Puerto Rico Woman Sentenced for Interfering with Flight Attendants by Assault and Intimidation

Tampa, Florida – Jennifer Rodriguez (37, Puerto Rico) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle to five months in federal prison for interfering with flight attendants by assault and intimidation. Rodriguez pleaded guilty on July 17, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

