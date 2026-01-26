Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,318 in the last 365 days.

Puerto Rico Woman Sentenced for Interfering with Flight Attendants by Assault and Intimidation

Tampa, Florida – Jennifer Rodriguez (37, Puerto Rico) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle to five months in federal prison for interfering with flight attendants by assault and intimidation. Rodriguez pleaded guilty on July 17, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Puerto Rico Woman Sentenced for Interfering with Flight Attendants by Assault and Intimidation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.