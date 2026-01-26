Oregon Mother and Daughter Facing New Charges Related to Forced Labor and Health Care Fraud

A grand jury in Oregon yesterday returned a superseding indictment charging a mother and daughter from Tigard, Oregon, with 12-counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and forced labor. The indictment alleges that Marie Gertrude Jean Valmont, 67, and Yolandita Marie Andre, 31, coerced the labor and services of three victims, including a minor victim, to work for little or no pay in an adult foster care home. Valmont has separately been charged with confiscating the documents of the victims to compel their labor and services, along with engaging in healthcare fraud by participating in a conspiracy with Andre to request Medicaid “exceptional payments” for additional paid hours for employees while paying the victim employees little to nothing for their labor, lying about the victims’ residence in the home, and falsifying a disability claim for herself that allowed Andre to be paid hourly for providing care to her as a Homecare Worker. Andre and Valmont have also been charged with making multiple false statements regarding healthcare fraud for the same behavior.

According to court documents, Valmont and Andre, the owners and operators of Velida’s Home Care in Tigard, allegedly recruited the three victims to travel from Haiti to the United States to work with promises of a nice place to live, and steady and reliable work. Upon their arrival in September 2023, all three were compelled to work long, difficult hours for little to no pay at Velida’s Home Care. Valmont took the victims’ immigration paperwork and controlled practically every aspect of their daily living, which compelled them to work as caregivers in the home. The victims continued working under threats of serious harm until the minor victim disclosed their situation to a medical professional in the summer of 2024. At that point, the Oregon Department of Justice authorities commenced an investigation.

In addition, the defendants allegedly requested and received payments from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Medicaid by falsely claiming they needed to pay additional and current employees for more hours for foster care residents with exceptional care needs. Instead of paying the three victims a proper hourly wage, the defendants instead kept the money they obtained from the ODHS and Medicare by paying them little or nothing. Finally, Andre also stated under penalty of perjury that she served as Valmont’s caregiver and submitted claims purporting to be Valmont’s caregiver during times when Andre was either not with Valmont or Valmont was working with others. Moreover, Valmont alleged she was disabled and required Andre’s care while also holding herself out to ODHS as a purported caregiver herself.

Committing forced labor and conspiracy to commit health care fraud are each punishable by a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison per count of conviction and force labor requires mandatory restitution. Making a false statement related to health care fraud is punishable by up to five years in federal prison per count of conviction.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from Tigard Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliza Carmen Rodriguez for the District of Oregon and Trial Attorney Elizabeth Hutson of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.