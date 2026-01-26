San Fernando Valley-Based Rehab Center and Owner Ordered to Pay More Than $1.5 Million to U.S. for Improper COVID-19 Business Loan

A federal court has granted summary judgment to the United States against JMG Investments Inc., a Woodland Hills-based corporation that runs a rehabilitation center, and its owner, Jeffrey Schwartz, finding that they violated the False Claims Act when they knowingly received and retained more than one Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan prior to December 31, 2020, in violation of PPP rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.