SecureSkeye Unveils Advanced IT Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Platform Across the Southeast United States

SecureSkeye is committed to delivering unbreakable resilience and uninterrupted IT operations for businesses across the Southeast United States.

"In the Southeast United States, business continuity isn't just about surviving a crisis — it's about staying ahead of it. Our clients count on us to keep their IT operations running smoothly." — Bill Achenbach

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSkeye, a leading provider of managed IT services, proactive IT support, cybersecurity solutions, and fully integrated IT teams, today launched its next-generation Managed IT Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Platform — specifically engineered to deliver unbreakable operational resilience across the Southeast United States.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SecureSkeye is expanding its footprint throughout Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and the broader Southeast region, helping businesses protect critical systems, minimize costly downtime, and maintain seamless operations in the face of escalating cyber threats, ransomware, natural disasters, power outages, and supply chain disruptions.In today's digital-first economy, business continuity is the backbone of trust, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth. For organizations relying on managed IT services, a proactive, always-on continuity platform is essential — not just to recover quickly, but to prevent major disruptions from ever derailing operations.SecureSkeye's platform transforms traditional disaster recovery into a dynamic, managed IT solution that combines automated tools, redundant infrastructure, 24/7 monitoring, expert incident response, and continuous optimization — all delivered through our comprehensive managed services model.Key Features of SecureSkeye's Managed IT Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity PlatformProactive Risk & Impact Assessment Continuously identifies and evaluates region-specific threats prevalent across the Southeast United States — including hurricanes, tropical storms, floods, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, cyberattacks, data breaches, system failures, power grid issues, and supply chain interruptions. Quantifies financial, operational, regulatory, and reputational impacts to prioritize protection.High-Performance Disaster Recovery Core Restores critical IT systems, applications, and data within strict Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs). Includes:Automated onsite + secure cloud backups with regular integrity testingRedundant infrastructure, automated failover, and intelligent load balancingDedicated 24/7 Incident Response Team (IRT) for rapid threat detection, containment, eradication, and recoveryOngoing employee cybersecurity training focused on phishing, ransomware, and emerging threatsBusiness Continuity Engine Ensures essential operations continue during and after disruptions:Secure, high-availability remote work access to systems, applications, and collaboration toolsPre-identified alternate facilities and streamlined relocation protocolsSupply chain resilience through vulnerability mapping, multi-supplier diversification, safety stock strategies, alternative routing, and joint continuity planning with vendors and partnersContinuous Testing, Training & Optimization Automated testing, region-tailored disaster simulations (hurricanes, tornadoes, cyber incidents), and comprehensive employee training programs validate readiness and build organizational resilience. Real-time KPIs — RTO/RPO compliance, recovery success rates, employee preparedness — are monitored and reported. Ongoing reviews incorporate lessons learned, stakeholder input, emerging regional threats, and regulatory changes."This platform is the heart of our managed IT services strategy," said Bill Achenbach, CEO of SecureSkeye. "In the Southeast United States and beyond, business continuity isn't just about surviving a crisis — it's about staying ahead of it. Our clients count on us to keep their IT operations running smoothly, their data secure, and their teams productive no matter what challenges arise. Whether it's a Gulf Coast hurricane, a ransomware attack, or a regional power event, SecureSkeye's managed IT platform ensures continuity, protects reputation, and enables confident growth."SecureSkeye's platform integrates seamlessly with its full suite of managed IT services — including proactive monitoring, 24/7 help desk support, advanced cybersecurity, cloud optimization, and AI-enabled solutions — empowering businesses across the Southeast United States to accelerate digital transformation while remaining secure, compliant, and always available.For more information about SecureSkeye's Managed IT Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Platform, managed IT services across the Southeast United States, cybersecurity offerings, or to schedule a consultation, contact SecureSkeye at [contact information] or visit our website.About SecureSkeyeHeadquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SecureSkeye delivers industry-leading IT help desk services, proactive IT support, cybersecurity, and fully integrated IT teams. Expanding across the Southeast United States — including Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee — SecureSkeye enables organizations to grow securely and efficiently by combining powerful protection against cyber threats with seamless support for digital transformation and AI adoption.

