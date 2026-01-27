AsedaSciences and Redpine Announce Partnership to Integrate Licensed Scientific and Clinical Data into the 3RnD Platform

Licensed scientific and clinical intelligence integrated into the 3RnD platform to support AI-Driven Discovery and data-informed drug development

All content provided through Redpine is licensed for AI use and seamlessly operationalized within the 3RnD platform” — Brad Calvin

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences today announced a strategic Commercial Sales, Marketing, and Licensing Agreement with Redpine Technology AB to expand access to published high-quality, difficult-to-obtain scientific and clinical trial data. Through Redpine’s fair and compliant licensing approach, AsedaSciences will integrate high-quality data into 3RnD that will enable accelerated disease understanding, more informed drug discovery, and data-driven clinical trial analysis and design. By transforming fragmented scientific and clinical evidence into structured, AI-ready intelligence, the partnership supports users of AsedaSciences 3RnD platform with faster, more confident decision-making across the drug discovery and development continuum.Despite exponential growth in scientific output, only an estimated one percent of the world’s data is openly available on the internet and used to train most Large Language Models (LLMs). As the partnership evolves, AsedaSciences and Redpine will unlock access to additional critical scientific data — much of which is fragmented, paywalled, or operationally hard to compliantly access. Using advanced artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art visualization, both in vivo data from published clinical trials and in vitro data will be integrated and made accessible to support decision-making across the drug discovery and development continuum.The collaboration integrates Redpine’s AI-powered engine directly into AsedaSciences’ 3RnD platform, providing users with licensed access to extracted data from high-quality scientific and clinical literature. This integration enables the direct linkage of in vitro and in vivo results for the same compounds, creating a continuous evidence chain from early discovery through clinical development. By unlocking comprehensive, licensed clinical trial data from leading scientific and medical publishers, the platform empowers users to analyze compound–biological–disease relationships across both efficacy and safety. This unified, AI-ready view supports more informed translational decision-making and enables the design of more optimized, data-driven clinical trials with reduced uncertainty and risk.Together, the companies deliver advanced analytical and visualization capabilities that reveal biologically meaningful relationships across discovery and clinical data, helping users clearly distinguish between efficacy and safety signals. Built for intuitive use, the 3RnD platform - powered by Redpine’s data science layer - converts complex, heterogeneous scientific evidence into clear, decision-ready insights for researchers, developers, and strategic decision-makers.“All content provided through Redpine is licensed for AI use and seamlessly operationalized within the 3RnD platform,” said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. “Together, we are removing longstanding data access barriers and enabling faster, more accurate, and more confident scientific and AI-supported decisions.”“Scientific progress is increasingly constrained by access, not capability,” said Anders Hammarback, CEO of Redpine. “By partnering with AsedaSciences, we are bringing licensed, AI-ready scientific data into an intuitive, decision-ready platform - enabling researchers to move faster, reduce friction, and focus on developing safer, more effective therapies.”Beginning with an initial pilot in February 2026, AsedaSciences will commercialize the integrated offering, aligning joint sales and marketing efforts to serve enterprise and life sciences customers seeking scalable, decision-ready scientific data.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences is dedicated to advancing the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs) through its 3RnDplatform—a unified digital ecosystem that enables scientists to design, select, prioritize, and progress safer chemicals and therapeutics. The platform integrates best-in-class, validated assays with expert partners, licensed scientific and clinical data, and advanced Large Language Model (LLM)–driven intelligence. By centralizing in vitro and in vivo evidence, enabling sophisticated data integration and visualization, and supporting cost-effective, tiered testing strategies, AsedaSciences empowers more informed, confident decision-making across the chemical-producing and life sciences industries.About RedpineRedpine is a technology company specializing in the delivery of high-quality, licensed, and compliant scientific data for AI-driven discovery. Redpine provides compliant access to trusted content that is fully cleared for AI use, eliminating legal risk and the complexity of traditional one-to-one licensing. Through its agentic API-first architecture, Redpine delivers deep domain–specific datasets tailored to specific use cases. By transforming fragmented scientific and clinical literature into structured, AI-ready intelligence, Redpine enables faster, more reliable insight generation across research, development, and decision-making workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.