Wayne County Water Update - More Targeted Testing Yields Positive Results in Wayne Following Substation Spill

West Virginia Department of Health Press Release:





The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) has received results from an enhanced lab testing method that indicates contamination from transformer oil only being present at one location within the Wayne water system following the vandalism and transformer oil release at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation. The most recently received lab results are from samples taken on Friday, January 23.





All previous tests were performed utilizing methods that could detect a wide range of hydrocarbons that may be prevalent in any environment and unrelated to the spill. This enhanced testing focuses solely on the mineral oil involved in this incident.





DH will continue to perform testing in the area to determine further action.





After WVDEP staff conducted onsite inspections of containment measures on Sunday, January 25, the agency was notified later that evening that two underflow dams and some containment booms in Twelvepole Creek were damaged due to severe weather conditions. WVDEP staff are onsite with the environmental contractor and actively working to repair damaged booms and reinforce containment measures as conditions allow. Response and repair activities may be temporarily limited by weather-related safety precautions. WVDEP will continue to directly assess site conditions, with emergency response personnel available to provide assistance as needed.





The Town of Wayne continues to flush its water system as weather conditions allow. DH encourages residents to continue following the ‘Do Not Consume’ order which was issued by the Town of Wayne on January 16. Those precautions include forgoing the use of the water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, hand washing, or bathing. Following these directives will prevent exposure to any potential contaminants.





Water distribution sites for the Town of Wayne are as follows:





Wayne Town Hall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

East Lynn Fire Department: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Water buffaloes are available at both locations for residents to fill personal water jugs and containers.





Shower and laundry services are as follows:





Beside Wayne Town Hall (eight showers, 16 washers and dryers)

East Lynn Fire Department (eight showers)

Dunlow Community Center (seven showers)

Wayne Charter House (eight showers)





Early closures will be announced through Wayne’s social media and cell phone alert system. People may register for cell phone alerts by texting WENS to 78015.





Public safety remains the top priority for all agencies involved. Testing and monitoring efforts are ongoing, and laboratory results will continue to be shared transparently as they become available.

