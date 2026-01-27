From New York to the Super Bowl: Lokixximo’s ‘Vakera’ Is Set to Ignite the Big Game with Bad Bunny

Rewriting the rules of urban fashion: Bronx grit, cowboy soul, global presence.

Lokixximo represents Dominicans and New York as his hit ‘Vakera’ lands at Super Bowl LX with Bad Bunny.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominican‑New York Artist Lokixximo’s “Vakera” Licensed for Super Bowl LX Featuring Bad BunnyTrack from Latest Album “Hijo de Nena” Selected for Official NFL Super Bowl CoverageRising Dominican‑American artist Lokixximo has achieved a major career milestone as his infectious song “Vakera”, from the critically acclaimed album Hijo de Nena, has been officially licensed by the NFL for Super Bowl LX. The event, which will see the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots and be headlined by global superstar Bad Bunny, will showcase “Vakera” across NFL media and promotional platforms leading up to and during the game.“Vakera” stands out as a genre‑blurring anthem — rooted in Mexican cumbia and elevated with rich accordion lines and traditional instrumentation that give it both a deeply rhythmic heartbeat and global appeal. Its vibrant sound embodies the cultural fusion that defines Lokixximo’s artistic identity and resonates with audiences across borders.Representing the Dominican Republic and New York on the World StageFor Lokixximo — a proud representative of Dominican culture and the New York music scene — the Super Bowl licensing deal marks a momentous fusion of heritage and mainstream recognition. “Vakera” not only reflects his musical evolution but also places Dominican influence into one of the world’s biggest cultural moments in sports and entertainment.“I’m honored that ‘Vakera’ will be part of Super Bowl LX,” Lokixximo shares. “To see music rooted in Latin sounds and community energy reach this platform — especially representing Dominicans and New York — is an incredible milestone. I hope this inspires artists everywhere.”About “Vakera” and Hijo de Nena“Vakera” blends traditional cumbia rhythms with dynamic accordion and modern production, crafting a track that’s both danceable and globally accessible.The song appears on Hijo de Nena, Lokixximo’s latest full‑length project — an ambitious album that celebrates cultural pride, innovation, and sonic diversity.Listen and FollowAs anticipation builds toward Super Bowl LX, fans and new listeners are encouraged to search for “Vakera” on all major streaming platforms and connect with Lokixximo on social media for updates, exclusive content, and community engagement ahead of the big game.

Lokixximo - Vakera (Official Visualizer)

