Genesis Exotic Transport Offers Nationwide Transport for Large Yachts, Boats, and Houseboats On Land and Water

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Exotic Transport has expanded its capabilities to provide full-service nationwide transport for large yachts, boats, and houseboats. With specialized planning, permitting, and handling expertise, the company ensures that every vessel, regardless of size, is moved safely and efficiently.Transporting large vessels presents unique challenges. Oversized loads, regulatory compliance, route restrictions, and safety considerations all require meticulous planning. Genesis Exotic Transport addresses these challenges with a dual approach: vessels under 60 feet are transported on land using specialized trailers, tie-down systems, and trained drivers experienced in oversized marine logistics For vessels 60 feet or longer, which cannot safely be moved overland, Genesis leverages a vetted network of licensed boat captains. These captains handle the vessel transport over water, ensuring compliance with maritime regulations, safe navigation, and secure delivery to the destination. This dual approach allows Genesis to provide comprehensive, flexible solutions for any size vessel nationwide.Founder Edwin Scott Verdung stated, “Oversized marine transport requires both technical expertise and trusted partners. Smaller vessels can be moved efficiently overland, but larger yachts and houseboats demand experienced captains to ensure safety and regulatory compliance on the water. Our clients can rest assured that every shipment is handled with precision, whether on land or water.”Clients can request marina-to-marina transfers, seasonal relocations, brokerage deliveries, or private sales transport. Each shipment is evaluated for vessel dimensions, route constraints, and client requirements. Optional services, including shrink wrapping, provide additional protection against weather and road or water hazards.Genesis’s team coordinates all logistics for both overland and water transport, including route planning, permits, escort vehicles, marina coordination, and real- time GPS updates. Detailed condition reports are provided at pickup, and upon delivery, ensuring transparency and peace of mind for clients.“Our mission is to make high-value marine transport seamless and worry-free,” said Verdung. “By combining our specialized land transport capabilities with a vetted network of professional boat captains, we provide solutions that most carriers cannot match.”Genesis Exotic Transport’s proven expertise and dual transport approach make it a trusted partner for private owners, dealers, and commercial clients moving yachts, boats, or houseboats nationwide. Every shipment benefits from the company’s white-glove service, advanced logistics, and commitment to client satisfaction.About Genesis Exotic Transport:Genesis Exotic Transport is a licensed and insured nationwide provider of luxury auto transport, exotic vehicle shipping, boat transport , and marine logistics services. Based in Florida, the company specializes in secure, white-glove transport solutions for high-value vehicles and vessels, offering both land and water transport options for large marine assets.

