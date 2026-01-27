Submit Release
San Diego Superior Court to Modernize Criminal Case Management System; Planned Outage February 11-16

Criminal case files will move to the same system that currently holds most other San Diego Superior Court cases. Accordingly, online systems for nearly all case types will be unavailable beginning after the close of business on Wednesday, February 11, through Monday, February 16, 2026, to allow for Criminal cases to be established on the Odyssey case management system.

