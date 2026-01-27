San Diego Superior Court to Modernize Criminal Case Management System; Planned Outage February 11-16

Criminal case files will move to the same system that currently holds most other San Diego Superior Court cases. Accordingly, online systems for nearly all case types will be unavailable beginning after the close of business on Wednesday, February 11, through Monday, February 16, 2026, to allow for Criminal cases to be established on the Odyssey case management system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.