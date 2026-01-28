Genesis Exotic Transport Expands Nationwide Boat and Marine Transport Services

Edwin Scott Verdung - Owner and Operator of Genesis Exotic Transport House boat being transported. Oversized Houseboat being transported. Catamaran boat being loaded for transport. Houseboat being loaded from the water for transport.

Nationwide transport company provides insured, professionally managed transport solutions for boats, yachts, and specialty marine vessels.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Exotic Transport has expanded its service offerings to include professional boat and marine transport nationwide. The company now supports vessels ranging from small powerboats to large yachts, specialty watercraft, and commercial vessels, providing clients with insured, transparent, and reliable boat shipping services.Transporting marine vessels presents unique challenges. Oversized loads, regulatory compliance, permitting, specialized handling, and route planning all require careful management. Genesis Exotic Transport combines industry expertise, advanced logistics systems, and highly trained personnel to ensure safe and timely delivery of every vessel.Founder Edwin Scott Verdung commented, “Marine transport is highly specialized. Each vessel presents its own set of logistical challenges, and our team ensures that every boat reaches its destination safely, efficiently, and fully insured.”Clients can request marina-to-marina transfers, long-distance moves, brokerage deliveries, seasonal relocations, or private sales transport. Each shipment is evaluated for vessel size, route constraints, and client requirements, with optional services such as shrink wrapping for additional protection.Experienced drivers and marine logistics specialists handle oversized vessels with precision, managing complex routes, bridge clearances, escort vehicles, and coordination with local authorities. Real-time GPS tracking and detailed condition reports provide clients with transparency throughout the shipping process.Genesis Exotic Transport’s commitment to excellence ensures every transport is executed with attention to detail, from loading to unloading. By expanding marine transport, the company solidifies its reputation as a full-service, high-value auto and boat shipping provider, ensuring both vehicles and vessels receive exceptional care.About Genesis Exotic Transport:Genesis Exotic Transport is a licensed and insured nationwide provider of luxury auto transport, exotic vehicle shipping, boat transport , and marine logistics services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.