Peralta Defense to Provide Security Services for San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf $10 Million Reconstruction

The $10 million renovation of SF Fisherman's Wharf, Peralta Associates and Defense will be the security services provider during the construction.

Fisherman’s Wharf is a landmark location that requires a security partner capable of operating in a high-visibility, high-traffic environment” — Spokesperson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Defense, a division of Peralta Associates & Defense, has been selected to provide comprehensive security services in support of the $10 million reconstruction project at San Francisco’s iconic Fisherman’s Wharf. The project represents a significant investment in one of the city’s most visited and economically vital waterfront destinations.The reconstruction effort involves extensive infrastructure improvements designed to enhance public safety, modernize facilities, and support continued tourism and commercial activity at the Wharf. Peralta Defense will deliver tailored security services throughout all phases of construction to safeguard personnel, materials, equipment, and the surrounding public areas.“Fisherman’s Wharf is a landmark location that requires a security partner capable of operating in a high-visibility, high-traffic environment,” said a spokesperson for Peralta Defense. “Our team is proud to support this important reconstruction project by providing proactive, professional security services that protect both the construction operation and the surrounding community.”Comprehensive Construction Security ApproachPeralta Defense’s scope of services for the project includes:On-site professional security officersAccess control and perimeter monitoringAsset and equipment protectionIncident reporting and coordinationIntegration with site management and local stakeholdersThe company’s approach emphasizes risk prevention, situational awareness, and operational continuity, ensuring construction activities can proceed safely and efficiently.Experience in Complex, High-Profile EnvironmentsPeralta Defense specializes in construction site security for complex and high-value projects across California. The firm is known for deploying trained personnel, implementing layered security strategies, and maintaining strict accountability standards throughout the project lifecycle.“Our role is to ensure that security is never an obstacle to progress,” the spokesperson added. “By securing the site and mitigating risk, we help project partners stay focused on timelines, budgets, and successful delivery.”Supporting San Francisco’s Continued InvestmentThe Fisherman’s Wharf reconstruction project reflects San Francisco’s continued commitment to revitalizing critical infrastructure while preserving the character and safety of one of its most recognizable destinations. Peralta Defense’s involvement reinforces the importance of professional security services as a foundational component of major public and commercial construction efforts.About Peralta DefensePeralta Defense, a division of Peralta Associates & Defense, provides professional security services specializing in construction site security, private patrol, risk mitigation, and integrated security solutions. The company operates with a focus on professionalism, accountability, and proactive security strategies designed to protect people, property, and critical infrastructure.

