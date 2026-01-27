'Team Anticupido' de La Original Banda El Limón Debuta #1 en el Chart Hot Songs de Monitor Latino USA y México

Monitor Latino USA #1 Monitor Latino México #1

“Team Anticupido" es un nuevo tema que marca una evolución histórica para la banda de Salvador Lizárraga

Este #1 es el reflejo del trabajo, la evolución y la conexión que seguimos teniendo con el público después de seis décadas” — Juan Lizárraga, director musical de La Original Banda El Limón

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICCF — A tan solo días de su lanzamiento, “Team Anticupido”, el más reciente sencillo de La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, debutó en la posición #1 del ranking Monitor Latino tanto en Estados Unidos como en México, consolidando el arranque exitoso de esta nueva etapa musical para la emblemática agrupación.

El logro confirma la fuerte conexión del tema con el público y la radio, posicionándose rápidamente como uno de los lanzamientos más destacados del regional mexicano en este inicio de año. El sencillo, ya disponible en todas las plataformas digitales, marca además un momento histórico para la banda, al ser la primera vez en sus 61 años de trayectoria que integran nuevos instrumentos en una grabación, ampliando su sonido tradicional y reafirmando su capacidad de evolución.

“Team Anticupido” representa una propuesta fresca y contemporánea que conecta con nuevas generaciones, sin perder la esencia que ha convertido a La Original Banda El Limón en un referente del género. Esta nueva etapa también destaca por la incorporación de Manuel Ávila, el nuevo vocalista de la banda, cuya interpretación ha sido clave en la aceptación inmediata del sencillo.

El éxito en Monitor Latino en ambos territorios refuerza el momento sólido que vive la agrupación y anticipa un recorrido prometedor para “Team Anticupido” en la radio y plataformas digitales en las próximas semanas. De manera paralela, el video oficial del tema continúa sumando visualizaciones desde su estreno en el canal oficial de YouTube de la banda.

“Este #1 es el reflejo del trabajo, la evolución y la conexión que seguimos teniendo con el público después de seis décadas,” comentó Juan Lizárraga, Director Musical.

Con este debut histórico, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga reafirma su vigencia y liderazgo dentro del regional mexicano, demostrando que la tradición y la innovación pueden coexistir y seguir marcando el rumbo del género.

###

Ya puedes descargar "Team Anticupido" en tu plataforma favorita.

**English Version**

ICCF — Just days after its release, “Team Anticupido,” the latest single by La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, debuted at #1 on the Monitor Latino chart in both the United States and Mexico, solidifying a successful start to this new musical era for the iconic band.

This achievement confirms the song’s strong connection with both audiences and radio, quickly positioning it as one of the most notable regional Mexican releases at the beginning of the year. Now available on all digital platforms, the single also marks a historic moment for the band, as it is the first time in their 61-year career that they have incorporated new instruments into a recording—expanding their traditional sound and reaffirming their ability to evolve.

“Team Anticupido” represents a fresh, contemporary proposal that connects with new generations while preserving the essence that has made La Original Banda El Limón a benchmark within the genre. This new chapter also highlights the addition of Manuel Ávila, the band’s new vocalist, whose performance has been key to the single’s immediate acceptance.

The #1 success on Monitor Latino in both territories reinforces the strong momentum the group is currently experiencing and anticipates a promising run for “Team Anticupido” on radio and digital platforms in the coming weeks. At the same time, the official music video continues to gain views since its premiere on the band’s official YouTube channel.

“This #1 is a reflection of the hard work, evolution, and connection we continue to have with our audience after six decades,” said Juan Lizárraga, Musical Director.

With this historic debut, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga reaffirms its relevance and leadership within regional Mexican music, proving that tradition and innovation can coexist and continue to shape the direction of the genre.

###

“Team Anticupido” is now available for download on your favorite platform.

Team Anticupido

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.