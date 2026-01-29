Pre-Orders Open January 28 for 'Holo' Statue from Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF.

Concept Masterline Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Holo Front Back Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Holo" Statue from Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF. Pre-orders began Jan 28, 2025 (JST), with release set for Sep 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new statue from the Concept Masterline series, featuring Holo from the 2024 anime adaptation "Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF", is now available for pre-order.This 1/5 scale statue stands approximately 40 cm tall and depicts Holo in a seated pose. The sculpt presents her calm expression and composed posture, reflecting both her long history as the Wise Wolf and her gentle demeanor. Details such as her tail, ears, and simple dress are carefully rendered, along with subtle variations in texture and color.The statue includes a specially designed base, with sculpted ears of wheat forming a soft arc around the figure. The base design complements the character and supports the overall presentation.The Bonus Version includes an additional head part featuring a smiling facial expression, allowing for an alternate display option.Product Name:Concept Masterline Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Holo Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: September 2027Scale: 1/5H: 40cm W: 27cm D: 26cmWeight: 3.6kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・One (1) Swappable Head (Smiling) [BONUS ITEM]Copyright:©支倉凍砂・KADOKAWA／ローエン商業組合For more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Holo Product PV

