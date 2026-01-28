Gooseberry Intimates Expands Beyond Womenswear with First-Ever Men’s Lounge Collection Ahead of Valentine’s Day

BALI, INDONESIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gooseberry Intimates , the renowned swimwear, lingerie, and loungewear brand known for its celebrity following, announces the launch of its first-ever menswear and unisex capsule, Le Boyfriend. The collection marks the brand’s largest category expansion to date and is now available to shop exclusively at gooseberryintimates.com The capsule introduces two core styles: a men’s boxer and a unisex long pant. Both silhouettes are offered in four signature colors, blue, grey, plum, and red. Designed to complement the brand’s classic lounge staples, the collection expands Gooseberry beyond women’s lingerie and swim.Timed ahead of Valentine’s Day, Le Boyfriend shifts away from traditional lace-forward holiday collections and instead focuses on the everyday intimacy of “borrowing your partner’s clothes.” All pieces are produced in small batches using the same artisan craftsmanship, upcycled materials, locally sourced fabrics, and Bali-based production that defines the brand.“Gooseberry has always been about celebrating comfort, confidence, and connection,” says Chine Leclere, Marketing Director of Gooseberry Intimates. “As a women and family-run brand, we’ve always designed with the women in our world in mind, but as our lounge pieces grew in popularity, the men in our lives started asking for them too. Whether it was a partner eyeing the fit or a dad saying, ‘I’d wear that,’ we kept hearing the same thing: ‘Why don’t you make these for us?’ That seed of an idea, creating pieces our own partners, brothers, and dads would wear, sparked the evolution into menswear.”“This capsule is our first step into unisex and menswear: pieces designed to be lived in, borrowed, shared, and enjoyed by everyone,” added Leclere. “It’s cozy, understated, and true to the relaxed elegance that defines Gooseberry.”The launch marks the beginning of Gooseberry’s continued expansion into menswear and unisex offerings, including future explorations of matching swim styles designed to complement the brand’s viral So Chic collection.The Le Boyfriend collection retails at $60 USD for boxers and $140 USD for the long pants, in sizing XS-XL. Campaign images and high-resolution product photos are available here About Gooseberry:Launched in 2012, Gooseberry Intimates is a Bali-based lingerie and swim label featuring timeless and elegant styles made sustainably with a focus on Fair Trade. Inspired by old fashion houses and French architecture, Gooseberry, a family-owned lingerie company set out to bring something new to their home island. When the founders experienced a lack of stylish lingerie available in Bali, they set out to create timeless, elegant pieces that would allow its customers to feel effortlessly sexy and comfortable from early mornings to late nights. The brand’s Bali roots have allowed them to celebrate Indonesian lace and local artisans to carefully craft every piece. Every Gooseberry garment is hand dyed, cut and sewn to order. The brand has been worn by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Sydney Sweeney, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and many more.

