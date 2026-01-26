Public invited to free screening of Outdoor Idaho’s “Doing Good in the Great Outdoors” Feb. 10 in Pocatello

Join Idaho Public Television, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Trails Association, and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers for a special screening event of a selection from the Outdoor Idaho episode, Doing Good in the Great Outdoors.

This free event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Bengal Theater on the Idaho State University Campus in Pocatello. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for mingling and refreshments, followed by the screening and a panel discussion on volunteerism starting at 7 p.m.

Reserve your free seat through https://www.idahoptv.org/events/.

The Outdoor Idaho team will take you on a journey into the heart of conservation, where you will meet trail crews, Idaho Master Naturalists, hunters, parks volunteers, conservation groups, and even some budding high school biologists who give of their time and talents to make the Idaho outdoors a better place. Don’t be surprised if you see southeast Idaho friends and community members featured with their hands in the dirt and feet in the streams as they “do good in the great outdoors”.

For more information on this event, please contact Tessa Atwood, volunteer services coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game, at 208-232-4703 or by email at tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov.