Telling Shooter to Bring Gun to Fight Insufficient for Murder

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in finding that a defendant was a direct aider and abettor of an implied malice murder based on his having encouraged the shooter to bring a firearm to a location where rival gang members had been spotted, saying that carrying a gun to a gang fight is not inherently dangerous to human life.

