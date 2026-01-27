Court revives tenant lawsuits over background-check disclosure violations

(Subscription required) A coalition of Bay Area legal consumer and housing advocates secured a partial reversal in a California Court of Appeal decision that enables renters to sue landlords for violations of background-check disclosure laws, even when tenants cannot show they suffered harm.

