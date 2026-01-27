Submit Release
Jury backs deputy in high-stakes civil rights showdown, ending a 12-year legal battle

(Subscription required) A federal jury in Los Angeles returned a defense verdict for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Vega, closing a 12-year civil rights case that culminated in a U.S. Supreme Court decision sharply limiting when Miranda violations can support damages claims under federal law.

