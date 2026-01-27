Windward Life Care Names Current VP Chelsea B. Kennedy as Its New President

Kennedy now leads company operations, effective January 1; outgoing President Norman J. Hannay moved into CEO role

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windward Life Care, San Diego’s leader in comprehensive in-home aging life care services, today announced the promotion of Chelsea B. Kennedy to President, effective January 1, 2026. Concurrently, Founder Norman J. Hannay has assumed the new position of Chief Executive Officer as part of the 22-year-old company’s strategic leadership evolution.Kennedy, a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University, began her career at Windward in 2018 as its North County Area Manager following Windward’s acquisition of Lifeline Care at Home. Her responsibilities expanded in 2020 when she added the title of Windward Home Health Administrator after Windward began offering home healthcare options to complement its existing home care aide services. Two years later, she was promoted to Vice President of Client Services while maintaining her role as Windward Home Health Administrator.During Kennedy’s tenure, Windward Life Care has earned 85% to 90% client satisfaction ratings in multiple key categories, and the company’s home care aide turnover rate is roughly half the industry average. In addition, Windward was just named a Top Workplace winner by the San Diego Union-Tribune for its seventh straight year, also receiving a 2025 Top Workplace special award in the Communication category.In her new role as President, Kennedy will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and continue to advance Windward Life Care’s mission of providing integrated, compassionate care to older adults and their families in San Diego. Windward’s Founder and outgoing President Norman J. Hannay remains with the company as an active CEO presence, focusing on the overall planning and growth of the business.“Chelsea’s deep understanding of our care model and her proven leadership in client services make her the ideal choice to guide Windward Life Care into this next chapter,” said Hannay, incoming Chief Executive Officer. “Her commitment to excellence and client-centered care has been instrumental in our growth, and I’m confident she will continue to elevate the standard of care we provide.”“I am grateful to be working with such a talented team of Aging Life Care Managers, home health professionals, home care aides, and administrative staff as I take on this new role,” said Kennedy. “It is gratifying to witness every day how our collaborative and integrated approach to delivering home care services truly makes a difference in the lives of our clients and their families. I look forward to working with Norman and the rest of the team as we continue to build on our strong foundation to serve our San Diego community.”About Windward Life CareWindward Life Care’s interdisciplinary team of Aging Life Care Managers and healthcare professionals provides older and disabled adults with home-based care management, caregiving, and home health services on a private pay basis. Clients facing various health and aging challenges, including Alzheimer’s, other dementias, Parkinson’s disease, and mental health conditions, greatly benefit from the combined staff’s expertise and our integrated model of care. In addition, our home care aides undergo training in these areas and work under the close supervision of the Aging Life Care Managers to follow each client's individualized plan of care.For more information, visit www.WindwardLifeCare.com

