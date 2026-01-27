AMMWEC Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Affirms Moral Responsibility to Confront Antisemitism

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Holocaust Remembrance Day emphasizes moral imperative, amid a global rise in antisemitism, extremism, and hate-driven ideologies, to stand with the jewish community.“Remembering the Holocaust is not a symbolic act—it is a moral responsibility,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “It requires honesty, courage, and a clear rejection of hatred.”This commitment was also reaffirmed during a recent AMMWEC-led delegation of Muslim American leaders to Israel, where participants visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.AMMWEC believes that honoring Holocaust memory strengthens efforts to confront antisemitism, defend religious freedom, and uphold the universal principle of Never Again—for any people, anywhere.On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as the final hostage was recovered from Gaza, AMMWEC stands firmly with the Jewish community in remembrance and solidarity, and unequivocally condemns the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians, reaffirming a shared commitment to human dignity, justice, and the rejection of terrorism and antisemitism.

