Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content on Awake 360 Liposuction in Beverly Hills

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new content on so-called "awake" liposuction surgery. People seeking liposuction in Beverly Hills have many options.

Some Los Angeles residents who come to us to talk about a liposuction procedure can be hesitant to move forward. They might have had a bad experience with general anesthesia in the past and worry.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top-rated Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com , is proud to announce new information explaining Awake 360 liposuction surgery. Individuals who are sensitive to traditional anesthesia can find the "awake lipo" procedure a useful alternative. Local anesthesia allows patients to remain conscious and comfortable during liposuction; hence the name, "awake lipo."“Some Los Angeles residents who come to us to talk about a liposuction procedure can be hesitant to move forward. They might have had a bad experience with general anesthesia in the past and worry,” says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. “But once we talk about the option for awake liposuction and the benefits, they are relieved and ready to get started. We are known as a top provider of liposuction, including awake liposuction, in the Beverly Hills area.”Interested angelenos can review the new content at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/awake-liposuction/ . Individuals seeking plastic surgery can experience different responses to anesthesia. A man or woman can experience allergic reactions to general anesthesia, such as skin rashes or labored breathing. An alternative to general anesthesia is local anesthesia. Studies show that allergies to local anesthesia are very rare. Local anesthesia keeps the patient awake and comfortable during a liposuction procedure. In addition, an alert patient can communicate with the surgeon during the procedure to help achieve optimum results. In all cases, a patient is strongly advised to consult with a physician as no two situations are alike and only a trained physician can evaluate the risks and benefits of potential anesthesia options.Liposuction focused on smaller pockets of subcutaneous fat can result in a smoother, more balanced silhouette. Awake liposuction ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30349798/ ) can differ from traditional liposuction. The thinner cannula can reach harder-to-access areas where fat is difficult to remove. More details about modern liposuction can be found on the clinic's website: https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ AWAKE 360 LIPOSUCTION GIVES BEVERLY HILLS PATIENTS THE SURGERY THEY WANTHere is the background on this release. Individuals can have reservations about ‘going under’ during a surgical procedure. It’s been documented that general anesthesia can cause grogginess in patients and may slow down the recovery process. In some circumstances, a patient may have experienced an allergic reaction to traditional anesthesia. The desire for liposuction treatment can be aesthetic, but it can also offer health benefits. Removing stubborn fat can help manage diabetes and heart disease. The Awake 360 liposuction procedure in Beverly Hills can give patients more control and healthier results. In all cases, however, a licensed physician should be consulted for a personalized assessment.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery operates as a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They commit to using the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

