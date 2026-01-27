ROI Commercial Real Estate Brokers Pivotal Deal Bringing EōS Fitness to Cadence’s Latest Retail Hub
EōS Fitness is now open at Cadence Village Center located at 875 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson NV 89015
Henderson Welcomes 40,000-Square-Foot EōS Fitness Flagship at 875 E. Lake Mead Pkwy Under Landmark 15-Year Lease
The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility was leased by EOS Fitness and represents a major addition to the area’s retail and wellness offerings. Dan Adamson, Corporate Broker and Owner of ROI Commercial Real Estate, represented EOS Fitness in the transaction.
The project was developed by Nima and Nason Khomassi of Standard Nevada, who delivered the property to accommodate EOS Fitness’s operational and design requirements. Landlord representation was provided by Todd Boyer and Robin Civish of ROI Commercial Real Estate.
The new EOS Fitness location opened in December of 2025 and is now serving the community, offering a full range of fitness amenities in a modern, purpose-built environment.
About ROI Commercial Real Estate
ROI Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial brokerage specializing in tenant representation, landlord representation, investment sales, and development advisory services throughout Nevada.
Daniel R Adamson
ROI Commercial Real Estate
+1 702-363-3100
dan@roicre.com
