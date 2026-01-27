ROI Commercial Real Estate Brokers Pivotal Deal Bringing EōS Fitness to Cadence’s Latest Retail Hub

EōS Fitness is now open at Cadence Village Center located at 875 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson NV 89015 ROI Commercial Real Estate Corporate Logo

Henderson Welcomes 40,000-Square-Foot EōS Fitness Flagship at 875 E. Lake Mead Pkwy Under Landmark 15-Year Lease

This transaction reflects ROI's ability to assist in their client’s growth strategy. The brokerage assignment and the developer, made this a standout deal, that betters the community.” — Dan Adamson Corporate Broker & Director

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EOS Fitness has officially opened its newest fitness center at 875 E. Lake Mead Parkway, marking a significant long-term commitment to the market with a 15-year lease, which is just another lease with consideration in 7 figures that ROI completed in 2025.The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility was leased by EOS Fitness and represents a major addition to the area’s retail and wellness offerings. Dan Adamson, Corporate Broker and Owner of ROI Commercial Real Estate, represented EOS Fitness in the transaction.The project was developed by Nima and Nason Khomassi of Standard Nevada, who delivered the property to accommodate EOS Fitness’s operational and design requirements. Landlord representation was provided by Todd Boyer and Robin Civish of ROI Commercial Real Estate.The new EOS Fitness location opened in December of 2025 and is now serving the community, offering a full range of fitness amenities in a modern, purpose-built environment.________________________________________About ROI Commercial Real EstateROI Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial brokerage specializing in tenant representation, landlord representation, investment sales, and development advisory services throughout Nevada.

