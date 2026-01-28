The Pinnacle Kigali Marks January 2026 Opening with New General Manager, Culinary Director, and Trade Partnerships

Pinnacle Kigali Exterior Pinnacle Kigali Logo The Pinnacle Kigali, Bernard Garth Hartzenberg, Executive Culinary Director The Pinnacle Kigali, Kevin Githinji Mbugua, General Manager The Pinnacle Kigali Exterior 2

New leadership anchors a curated two-night itinerary featuring immersive city experiences, elevated dining, and time to savor Rwanda’s capital.

With Kevin and Bernard at the helm, we are redefining that mindset, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Kigali’s culture, cuisine, and creativity” — Sheila Kyarisiima, Owner

KIGALI, RWANDA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its January 2026 opening to the international market, The Pinnacle Kigali , Rwanda’s newest luxury hotel and private Members Club, announces two key leadership appointments that signal a new chapter for the ultra-luxury retreat: Kevin Githinji Mbugua as General Manager and Bernard Garth Hartzenberg as Executive Culinary Director. Together, they will shape an immersive on-property experience designed to encourage global travelers to slow down, stay longer, and fully experience Kigali before journeying to Rwanda’s famed mountain gorillas. In addition, the property has joined XO Private and appointed Karoo Consulting for trade representation, strengthening its presence within the high-end travel advisor and luxury consortia community.Perched high in the tranquil Rebero Hills—just 10 kilometers from Kigali International Airport—The Pinnacle Kigali is conceived as more than a city hotel. It is a serene urban sanctuary that bridges the vibrancy of Rwanda’s capital with the country’s extraordinary wilderness. With only nine exquisitely designed rooms, the property offers rare intimacy alongside world-class amenities, making it the ideal base for a curated two-night stay in Kigali.“Travelers coming to Rwanda for gorilla trekking often treat Kigali as a brief transit point,” said Owner Sheila Kyarisiima. “With Kevin and Bernard at the helm, we are redefining that mindset, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Kigali’s culture, cuisine, and creativity while enjoying a deeply personalized luxury experience that feels both restorative and inspiring.”-- A Kigali Hospitality Leader Takes the Helm --As General Manager, Kevin Githinji Mbugua brings over 15 years of leadership experience across East Africa and the Middle East, most recently serving as Hotel Manager at Hemingways Retreat Kigali (formerly The Retreat by Heaven). Known within Kigali’s luxury scene for his hands-on leadership, Kevin will focus on delivering a highly tailored experience for local and international VIP clientele, raising the bar for service and on-property programming while connecting guests to the city’s best restaurants, art, and cultural experiences.-- A Visionary Chef to Lead Four Distinct Dining Venues --Joining Kevin is Bernard Garth Hartzenberg, newly appointed as Executive Culinary Director. With a global career spanning Cape Town, the Maldives, Tanzania, Cambodia, Bhutan, and now Rwanda, Bernard brings a refined and adventurous culinary perspective to Kigali.He will oversee The Pinnacle’s four distinct dining concepts, each designed to make the hotel a true gastronomic destination:-Afro-Asian fusion dining-Pan-European and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine-A refined teppanyaki experience-A rooftop bar and restaurant with sweeping views of KigaliComplementing the culinary program is an extensive wine cellar featuring more than 1,000 bottles, as well as intimate Champagne and whiskey lounges for private tastings and late-evening conversations. Beyond hotel guests, The Pinnacle is also home to The Pinnacle Members Club, a private social and business club for Kigali’s entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural leaders. Members enjoy exclusive access to the property and reciprocal privileges at more than 40 global clubs through partnerships including Onda and Sonato.-- The Ultimate Two-Night Kigali Experience --The Pinnacle Kigali is intentionally positioned as the ideal two-night city retreat before or after gorilla trekking, combining restorative time on property with curated explorations of Rwanda’s capital. The hotel’s team gladly arranges tailored city experiences, including visits to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Kandt House Museum, and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum, as well as deeper immersion in Kigali’s creative life through the Kigali Cultural Village and Niyo Arts Center.Guests can also discover local culture via guided walks in Nyamirambo, a visit to Kimironko Market, or contemporary Rwandan design at Wear Made in Rwanda. For more relaxed moments, The Pinnacle can organize strolls along Imbuga City Walk or sunrise and sunset excursions to the Rebero and Mount Kigali viewpoints. Together with the hotel’s spa, infinity pool, rooftop dining, and private cinema, these curated experiences make a compelling case for spending at least two nights in Kigali before heading to the mountains.The Pinnacle features nine individually designed guest rooms, each appointed with bespoke furnishings, deep soaking tubs, smart lighting, and curated pan-African art. The hotel’s amenities are extensive for its scale: a rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the city, a saltwater infinity pool, a full-service spa and wellness center, and a modern fitness facility. For entertainment and relaxation, guests can enjoy a 21-seat Dolby Atmos private cinema, a four-lane bowling alley, a games lounge, and a library for quieter moments of reflection.Guests traveling to Rwanda’s gorilla highlands can return to the property on departure day through a complimentary “Departure Amenity,” granting full access to hotel facilities to refresh, dine, or relax in the spa before their flight. Guests also have the option to book a Day Use rate for access to a private room before their departure.In addition, each stay includes a suite of bespoke services and amenities valued at $1,400 for Room reservations and $1,800 for Suite reservations, based on double occupancy. These include VIP airport meet-and-greet and expedited clearance, private transfers to and from the hotel, and dedicated personal butler service. Guests also receive a 30-minute massage per person for Room reservations (60 minutes for Suite). Laundry and post-trek shoe care are also included as part of the experience.Nightly rates start at $3,090, while day-use rates begin at $1,545. Reservations for 2026 are available at www.thepinnaclekigali.com or by email stay@thepinnaclekigali.com.About The Pinnacle:The Pinnacle Kigali is a nine-room ultra-luxury boutique retreat perched on Rebero Hill, overlooking Rwanda’s vibrant capital. Following a celebrated soft opening and the launch of its Members Club, The Pinnacle Kigali welcomed international guests in January 2026, positioning itself as one of East Africa’s most distinctive luxury destinations. The property redefines exclusivity in Kigali with world-class design, panoramic views, and curated experiences for a maximum of just 18 guests. Beyond its infinity pool, private cinema lounge, and four-lane bowling alley, the retreat features a spa and wellness sanctuary, fitness center, and courts for tennis, padel, and basketball. Culinary offerings include a teppanyaki counter and Afro-Asian fusion dining, complemented by a refined selection of international wines. Designed as both a sanctuary and a destination, The Pinnacle Kigali blends modern sophistication with Rwandan warmth, serving as the perfect city hotel pairing for those in Rwanda, whether visiting for mountain gorilla trekking or to immerse themselves in Kigali’s cultural vibrancy.

