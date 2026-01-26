Attorney General Hanaway Warns Missourians Identity Theft Is On The Rise

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is warning Missouri consumers that identity theft is one fastest growing crimes in the U.S. As Identity Theft Awareness Week is recognized as January 26-30, 2026, Attorney General Hanaway shares tips to help Missourians prevent identity theft.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office continues working to safeguard Missourians from identity theft,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We are here to help you prevent the theft of your identity and, should you need it, we are here to guide you through the actions you should take to repair the damage caused by identity theft.”

Identity theft is a form of taking, accessing, or using someone’s personal information, such as their name, social security number, or credit card number, without their permission, pretending to be someone else by assuming another’s identity, or creating a fake identity. It is often done to gain access to resources, to obtain credit, or to obtain benefits by using another’s information. Sometimes the perpetrator uses another’s personally identifying information to commit fraud or other crimes. There are several types of identity theft:

Financial Identity Theft

Financial identity theft occurs when someone uses another’s identity to obtain credit, goods, or services.

Someone may actually steal your credit card or debit card, or they may steal your credit card number or bank account number

If you are a victim, request a new card, change your account number, and change your account password and pin number. For more tips on how to protect yourself, see our checklist.

Medical Identity Theft

Medical identity theft occurs when someone uses another’s identity to obtain medical care or drugs.

You may receive an invoice or a collection notice for services you did not obtain.

Contact the provider of the service and explain that it was not you in order to dispute the charge and to correct any inaccuracies in your medical history.

For more information, visit the FTC’s website.

Child Identity Theft

Child identity theft occurs when a child’s Social Security Number (SSN) is fraudulently used to apply for government benefits, open bank and credit card accounts, apply for a loan or utility service, or rent a place to live.

Request your child’s credit report to see if your child’s information is being misused.

As more and more minors maintain an online presence, either playing games or on social media, here is a publication from the FTC about talking to your kids about being online.

Insurance Identity Theft

Insurance identity theft occurs when someone uses your information to obtain insurance coverage or benefits or to obtain health care services and products. Auto insurance, personal property insurance, and health insurance are all subject to abuse.

As an example, someone might open an insurance policy using your identification information.

It is often intertwined with medical identity theft or financial identity theft.

If someone is using your information, you might have higher premiums or even become unable to obtain insurance for you and your family.

Driver’s License Identity Theft

Driver’s license identity theft occurs when someone obtains a driver’s license using your personal information.

You may lose your license or be unable to renew it if the thief has obtained a license using your information.

The thief may accumulate traffic violations, which will appear on your driving record.

If you are a victim, obtain a copy of your driving record from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) and correct any errors.

Report the inaccurate record to local law enforcement, and file for a replacement driver’s license with DOR.

If you suspect you are a victim, contact your insurance company and any other entities that might have your driver’s license number on file for identification or verification purposes. If you suspect you are a victim, have the police check the records of other states as well as the state where you live.

Social Security Identity Theft

Social Security fraud occurs when someone uses your SSN to start a new life.

Your social security number can be placed on the black market, which allows multiple scammers to purchase access to your SSN.

Fill out the Social Security Administration’s online complaint form or call them at 800-269-0271 to report the activity.

Criminal Identity Theft

Criminal identity theft occurs when someone poses as another person when being investigated or apprehended for a crime.

An imposter may give another person’s name and personal information, such as a driver’s license, date of birth, or SSN, to a law enforcement officer, often that of a friend or relative.

A warrant may be wrongly issued for your arrest, or you may be wrongly accused of a crime. You could be denied a passport or a job.

File a Complaint

The Attorney General’s Office has set up a hotline to help you recognize and report identity theft. Call 800-392-8222 to get help. Complaint advocates can assist victims of identity theft with important actions to take to protect themselves. It is also recommended that consumers file complaints with each of the entities below so that a record is made with county, state, and federal agencies.

The Attorney General’s Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorney General Hanaway encourages anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by identity theft to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.