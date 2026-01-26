Governor Stein Holds Roundtable Highlighting $950,000 Grant for Housing Reconstruction in Bethel

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Stein visited Bethel to discuss a new grant awarded to the Pitt County town to support sustainable housing reconstruction. Bethel was one of four towns – including Elm City, La Grange, and Nashville – to receive $950,000 in Community Development Block Grants to improve housing and public spaces, helping families build stability and supporting long-term economic growth.

“Updating old housing and public infrastructure is vital to ensuring neighborhoods remain safe and prosperous,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Unfortunately, many of these upgrades are unaffordable for North Carolina families. The Neighborhood Revitalization program will help provide folks with safer homes, updated infrastructure, and lower electricity bills.”

“These investments are about strengthening Bethel’s neighborhoods and supporting the families who call this town home,” said Bethel Mayor Carl Wilson. “This funding will help repair aging homes, improve safety, and ensure our residents can continue to build their lives right here in Bethel.”

“Safe, stable housing is the foundation of strong rural communities,” said Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary of the Rural Economic Development Division at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “Through the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization program, we’re helping towns like Bethel address critical housing needs while supporting long-term economic growth.”

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded eight local governments more than $12 million in Community Development Block Grants to support housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians.

The federally funded CDBG-NR program offers eligible municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to the specific and most critical needs of their communities.

The communities receiving funds:

Community County Award Avery County Avery $5,000,000 Town of Bethel Pitt $950,000 Town of Elm City Wilson $950,000 Jackson County Jackson $2,530,647 Town of La Grange Lenoir $950,000 Town of Nashville Nash $950,000 Town of Sandyfield Columbus $143,412 Town of Wallace Duplin $556,400

During today’s visit, Governor Stein also did a walking tour of several houses in Bethel that will benefit from these funds, meeting with one of the homeowners who will benefit from these housing grants.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Since 2017, more than $355 million in CDBG grants has been awarded in North Carolina to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanded economic opportunities.

