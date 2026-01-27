Sol Donum to Deliver Resilient Battery Storage System for Buzz Ware Village Center

About

Sol Donum (Sun Gift) is a renewable energy technology company founded on the principles of reducing fossil-fuel-based electricity generation and dependency, and of supporting energy resilience, one village, one home, one business, and one customer at a time. Since its founding in November 2019, the company has focused on the design and development of a series of turnkey, scalable renewable energy generation and storage products for consumer and business markets. For more information, please visit Sol Donum at https://soldonum.com or email info@soldonum.com. For images and videos, please visit https://soldonum.com/brand-assets-media.

