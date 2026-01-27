Sol Donum to Deliver Resilient Battery Storage System for Buzz Ware Village Center
Project supports Community Resiliency Hub with up to 72 hours of continuous backup power during outages.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sol Donum has been awarded a contract to design and install a resilient battery energy storage system for the Buzz Ware Village Center (BWVC) in Arden, Delaware. The system will power the Center’s new Community Resiliency Hub, ensuring uninterrupted operation of critical services during emergencies.
Developed with American Sentry Solar, the project showcases growing demand for secure, American-made storage solutions. The system will deliver up to 72 hours of backup power during storms or grid outages.
The system is designed to support future integration with on-site generation, positioning BWVC for expanded resilience and energy flexibility over time.
“This project reflects Sol Donum’s mission to design and deliver mission-ready energy systems that strengthen community resilience,” said Clift Briscoe, Co-Founder of Sol Donum.
The installation features Sol Donum’s U.S.-built SD-Power 10KW240V-102KWH Power Pack as part of the integrated resilience solution supporting critical loads. Work began in December 2025, with completion expected in early 2026.
This award highlights Sol Donum’s expanding role in reinforcing U.S. infrastructure and advancing local energy independence.
