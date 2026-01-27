Tam Tran Joins 360 Venture Collective as Executive in Residence – Acting CEO (Portfolio Operations)

Tam Tran- Announced as EIR at 360 Venture Collective 360 Venture Collective

Tam adds meaningful depth to our operating bench at a critical time. Her experience strengthens how we support portfolio execution and readiness, driving disciplined, long-term value creation.” — Kelly O'Connell- Managing Partner

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Venture Collective — a women-founded investment firm focused on identifying and scaling undercapitalized growth-stage companies through hands-on operational and strategic support, with an emphasis on capital efficiency and clear pathways to liquidity — is excited to announce that Tam Tran has joined as Executive in Residence – Acting CEO, focused on portfolio operations and value creation.With more than 25 years of experience in business strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, Tam brings deep expertise in helping companies scale toward liquidity events. She has co-led two companies through successful exits, including a landmark $1B acquisition involving T-Mobile and Mint Mobile.In her role as Executive in Residence – Acting CEO, Tam will work closely with 360 Venture Collective’s portfolio companies, serving as a senior operating partner to founders. Her focus includes:- Supporting founders in scaling toward revenue independence- Guiding go-to-market, pricing, and operating strategy- Preparing companies for corporate, private equity, or public market exits- Strengthening execution during critical growth and transition phasesTam’s Acting CEO role applies to portfolio-level operations and execution and does not involve firm-level governance or management of 360 Venture Collective.360 Venture Collective invests in historically undercapitalized companies with demonstrated traction, combining capital with operational expertise to accelerate revenue sustainability and readiness for liquidity events, including:-Early revenue independence,-Corporate or private equity acquisition, and-Public market outcomesIn addition to capital, 360 Venture Collective partners closely with founders by providing hands-on strategic, operational, and growth support.One of Tam’s initial initiatives will be helping to build and activate a portfolio support talent bench. If you’ve worked with Tam previously, you know she is focused on execution, accountability, and measurable results. Those interested in project-based, temporary, or fractional opportunities supporting 360 portfolio companies are invited to complete the talent interest form.Tam’s addition reflects 360 Venture Collective’s continued commitment to founder-aligned investing and long-term value creation in historically undercapitalized markets.

