Nancy Douyon Joins Prosprous.ai as Senior Advisor and Principal UX & Human-Centered Designer

Appointment Advances Human-Centered AI for Financial Wellness

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai, an AI-native platform focused on improving financial wellness for underserved communities, today announced that globally recognized human factor engineering leader Nancy Douyon has joined the company as Senior Advisor and Principal UX & Human-Centered Designer.Nancy Douyon is the Founder and CEO of Douyon Signature and an internationally respected authority in human factor engineering, behavioral science, and human-centered system design. Her expertise will play a critical role in shaping how Prosprous.ai designs and delivers AI-powered financial wellness tools that align with real human behavior, decision-making, and lived experience.Prosprous.ai is building a next-generation financial wellness platform that combines artificial intelligence with behavioral science to help individuals and families develop healthier financial habits, reduce financial stress, and build long-term economic resilience. Human factor engineering and human-centered design are foundational to this mission, ensuring that advanced AI capabilities translate into tools people can actually understand, trust, and use—especially in underserved and high-stress environments.“Nancy brings a rare combination of deep scientific rigor and practical design leadership,” said Jason Huemer, CEO of Prosprous.ai. “As both a Senior Advisor and our Principal UX & Human-Centered Designer, she will directly influence how our platform is shaped—from high-level strategy to the day-to-day experience of the people we serve. Her leadership ensures our AI is designed around humans first, not technology alone.”Through Douyon Signature, Douyon has advised global enterprises, governments, and high-performance organizations on designing systems that improve safety, performance, and decision-making by integrating cognitive science, ergonomics, and systems thinking. Her work is globally recognized for translating complex behavioral insights into scalable, real-world solutions.“Financial wellness is deeply human—it’s emotional, cognitive, and contextual,” said Nancy Douyon. “What drew me to Prosprous.ai is its commitment to building AI-native solutions that are grounded in behavioral science and designed for real people, not idealized users. By embedding human factor engineering directly into UX and product design, Prosprous has the opportunity to create technology that genuinely improves lives.”In her dual role, Douyon will guide Prosprous.ai’s behavioral design framework, UX strategy, and product development, ensuring that human-centered principles are deeply embedded as the platform scales.This appointment reinforces Prosprous.ai’s belief that meaningful innovation in financial technology requires not only powerful AI, but intentional design that respects human behavior, limitations, and potential.For more information about Nancy Douyon, visit www.douyonsignature.com To learn more about Prosprous.ai, visit www.prosprous.ai

