Recruiting for Good Announces 2026 is The Last Year to Dine for Good in Brentwood

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals with $1000 gift cards for Brentwood Restaurants.

When you participate in Recruiting for Good, you will earn exclusive invite only dining parties to experience The Brentwood Social Club; and party for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good launches meaningful dining reward The Brentwood Social Club . The Reward and club is exclusively reserved for 25 ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Ladies who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn the all-inclusive dining club membership in 2026.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " Love to dine for good in Brentwood and party too, this is the last year for you to do so! Starting in 2027, we're rewarding referrals with 'The Sweetest Bucket List Experiences;' in Art, Fashion, and Sports!"How to Dine for Good in Brentwood?Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program before August 1st, 2026 (Club for only 25 members).1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with all-inclusive Brentwood dining club membership.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Members Earn 5% for Good! In the scenario where a referred company continues to hire more professionals from Recruiting for Good; members first earn initial Brentwood Social club dining membership reward. Members continue to earn $500 gift cards every time a full-time hire occurs (proceeds can be redeemed for The Sweetest Hotels and Sweet VIP Tix)!'"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to Dine for Good in Brentwood? 2026 is the last year, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with dining. Participate in referral program to earn 3 $1000 dining gift cards for your favorite restaurant (perfect for sharing and Gifting) and 12 months of Sangria. www.TheBrentwoodSocialClub.com Made Just for You! (Private Dining Club for 25 Sweet Members)Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made Just for You!Recruiting for Good serves ladies who have made a difference for 10 years; through The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest bucket list experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to experience The French Open, The US Open, or Wimbledon and stay at the sweetest hotel? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the bucket list experience you deserve! www.TennisLadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you www.SweetLadiesFund.com Experiences Together!

