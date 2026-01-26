Live Whole Health #302: Brighten up your winter meals with pumpkin!

Pumpkin is a powerhouse food that has been growing across North America for thousands of years. This versatile staple is used in many cuisines, and can be dried, roasted, baked and boiled, proving that Pumpkin isn’t just for fall!

Rich in nutrients and low in calories

In addition to its nutrient-rich flesh, pumpkin seeds and oils are used for many purposes. You may even find pumpkin seed oil in your favorite skincare product! Pumpkin includes high amounts of Vitamins A, C and E, as well as fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and is a low-calorie food choice.

We hope you can take a moment to prepare this easy lentil and pumpkin soup recipe packed not only with the pumpkin’s powerhouse nutrients, but also with environmentally friendly plant proteins contained in the lentils.

Warm your mind, body and soul this winter!

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 35 minutes | Total: 45 minutes Yield: 8 servings | Serving Size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

1½ teaspoons curry powder

1½ teaspoons ground dried ginger

¼-½ teaspoon cayenne, to taste

4 cups (32 ounces) low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup uncooked brown lentils, picked through to remove any stones and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin puree

Directions

Heat a large pot over medium heat.

Add the oil and heat until shimmering.

Add the onion, garlic, curry powder, ginger and cayenne. Cook, stirring often, until the onions are softened, about 5-7 minutes.

Add the broth, brown lentils and pumpkin puree. Stir to combine.

Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer.

Cover the pot with a lid and cook until the lentils are tender, about 20-25 minutes.

Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 135 | Total Fat: 2 g | Saturated Fat: 0.5 g | Sodium: 40 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 21 g | Dietary Fiber: 10 g | Protein: 8 g

Your Whole Health includes food and drink. Besides fueling your body, nutritious food and drink choices can help prevent chronic disease and support overall well-being. Healthy eating habits can reduce the risk of certain diseases while also improving mood and energy levels.