'THE BACKPACK THAT GOT TOO HEAVY' A Therapeutic Children's Book by Tiffany Baker, MSN, RN.

THE BACKPACK THAT GOT TOO HEAVY Tiffany Baker, MSN, RN. A Therapeutic Children's Book

New Therapeutic Children’s Book Helps Kids Name Big Feelings and Lighten Invisible Emotional Burdens

This book allows children the freedom to feel, and they do not always have to bear everything on their own.” — Tiffany Baker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health nurse and educator Tiffany Baker, MSN, RN, releases the children therapeutic book, The Backpack That Got Too Heavy, which assists young readers in identifying, naming, and safely expressing bad emotions. The book targets children 6-10 years old and represents an emotional literacy delivery using a kind and narrative methodology when the problem of youth mental-health is on the rise nationwide.The Backpack That Got Too Heavy is a story of a child, Jay, who carries a bag of emotional stones, which he can never see: fear, sadness, worry and confusion. Meeting a wise fox, Jay gets to know that he is not the only one to feel that way, and that he feels lighter when he tells his parents about it. The combination of storytelling and therapeutic wisdom places the book in the picture-book and social-emotional learning genres, which makes it a relevant inclusion in the home, classroom, counseling office, and traumatic-induced learning environments.Baker has more than two decades of experience in behavioral-health that she has taken to the book. Being a psychiatric-mental-health nurse and a clinical nurse educator, she has encountered a variety of children and families who have been affected by trauma, anxiety, and overwhelming. Her experience allows her to convert complicated psychological concepts into terms that children can comprehend, as well as provide caregivers and teachers with instruments to have actual discussions.The Backpack That Got Too Heavy is unique in that it aims at two aspects. The book contains in addition to the story a note to the parents and caregivers, discussion prompts and a ready-to-use worksheet to give to therapists. It makes children identify emotions, find where they experience in their bodies and do practice coping skills. The invisible backpack metaphor provides children with a secure means to discuss those feelings that they might not know how to express yet, moreover, it helps to minimize the feeling of shame and teaches children to seek help.It is a superbly written resource, which makes a bridge between storytelling and mental health in a manner that families definitely require at the moment, as stated by a pediatric mental-health advocate.The Backpack That Got Too Heavy is available beginning February 10, 2026. The book is independently published and offered in paperback and e-book formats. It can be purchased through major online retailers and the author’s website.About the AuthorTiffany Baker, MSN, RN, is a psychiatric-mental health nurse, clinical nurse educator, and adjunct nursing instructor based in Houston, Texas. With more than 20 years of experience in behavioral health, she is passionate about creating accessible mental health resources for children and families. When not writing or teaching, she enjoys developing trauma-informed tools that bridge clinical care and everyday life.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & REVIEW COPY REQUESTS:

