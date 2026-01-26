Governor Newsom proclaims National Mentoring Month

PROCLAMATION

In January, National Mentoring Month, we honor the mentors who generously give their time and energy to support young people, showing up for them every day and demonstrating their commitment to helping them thrive. Teenagers and adults, students and workers – people of all ages benefit from mentorship, and, in turn, many find great purpose in being a mentor.



As we see rising rates of loneliness in young people, particularly young men, it becomes increasingly important for them to find connection and support. We know, through programs like the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, that investing in mental health support for youth is critical and can make a significant difference in their lives. But mentorship provides a different kind of support – it offers a safe space to explore identity while affirming a sense of belonging, which is especially impactful for youth of color.



Quality mentoring promotes healthy relationships and communication, positive self-esteem, emotional well-being, and the growth of young people and their relationships with peers and other adults. Students who meet regularly with their mentors are more engaged in school, less likely to drink or start using drugs, and more likely to be enrolled in college. Workers in the early stages of their careers who have a mentor often have higher job satisfaction, promotion rates, and compensation.



Mentorships are the cornerstone of a healthy community, whether they are peer-to-peer or intergenerational, in school or at work. They benefit both the mentor and mentee, who forge a powerful bond and discover a deeper sense of purpose. In the face of the loneliness crisis, California Service Corps is supporting new mentors and volunteers who want to serve their communities, fostering connection and success. And in response to rising suicide rates and disconnection among men and boys, California has issued the Men’s Service Challenge, calling on 10,000 men to step up for their communities as mentors, tutors, coaches, and volunteers, finding new purpose for themselves and offering support and a sense of belonging to boys.



This month is an opportunity to celebrate, elevate, and encourage mentoring across our state. I encourage Californians of all ages to explore opportunities make a difference at californiavolunteers.ca.gov.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 2026, as “National Mentoring Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 24th day of January 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State