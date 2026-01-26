EB3.Work Clarifies Temporary U.S. State Department Immigrant Visa Pause and What It Means for EB-3 Applicants in 2026

EB3.Work Clarifies Temporary U.S. State Department Immigrant Visa Pause for EB-3 Applicants in 2026 John Dorer, CEO [ EB3.Work ]

EB3.Work publishes official guidance explaining the immigrant visa issuance pause, who may be affected, and why most EB-3 applicants remain unaffected.

Immigration news often spreads faster than accurate explanations. Our role is to replace confusion with clarity so EB-3 applicants and employers can plan with confidence.” — John Dorer, CEO / EB3.Work

NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent headlines and social media discussions about a Temporary Immigrant Visa Processing Pause at the U.S. Department of State have triggered uncertainty among green card applicants worldwide. Many EB-3 candidates have asked whether the pause means their cases are delayed, suspended, or at risk. EB3.Work has released new official guidance to clarify what the temporary immigrant visa issuance pause actually means, who may be affected, and why most EB-3 applicants are not impacted at this time.The U.S. Department of State recently issued an operational update announcing a temporary pause in immigrant visa issuance for nationals of certain countries at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad. The guidance specifically concerns immigrant visa issuance steps completed outside the United States through consular processing. It does not apply to domestic Adjustment of Status cases processed by USCIS. It does not pause PERM labor certification. It does not pause I-140 immigrant petitions. It does not pause non immigrant visa categories.Because early reports often simplified the situation into alarming headlines, EB3.Work published a detailed EB-3 news update translating the official government notice into practical guidance for applicants and employers navigating the EB-3 pathway.The full EB3.Work guidance explaining what this pause means for EB-3 applicants is available here:“Our goal is simple,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “When an immigrant visa pause appears in the news, people naturally worry. The reality is more specific and more limited than most headlines suggest. EB-3 applicants deserve facts, not fear.”Why This Immigrant Visa Pause Matters in 2026The EB-3 employment based immigrant visa remains one of the most relied upon long term workforce solutions for U.S. employers and one of the most realistic permanent residence pathways for international workers without advanced degrees. As global demand for EB-3 sponsorship continues into 2026, any operational change in the immigrant visa system naturally attracts widespread attention.The current State Department update introduces a temporary pause in immigrant visa issuance for nationals of certain countries who complete their final green card stage through consular processing abroad. This has led to viral posts and speculation suggesting that green card processing is broadly stopped. In reality, the pause applies to a narrow segment of cases at a specific stage of the process.EB3.Work’s guidance explains that most EB-3 applicants are either still in earlier pipeline stages such as PERM and I-140 or are completing Adjustment of Status inside the United States. Those applicants are not affected by the pause.By publishing a clear breakdown of affected and unaffected stages, EB3.Work positions itself as an authoritative source for EB-3 news updates during rapidly evolving immigration events.What Is Actually Happening at the State DepartmentThe Department of State has temporarily paused immigrant visa issuance for nationals of designated countries at U.S. embassies and consulates outside the United States. This measure applies only to immigrant visa issuance steps conducted abroad. It does not stop case intake. It does not cancel interviews. It does not revoke existing visas. It does not apply to domestic USCIS processing.The official U.S. Department of State notice outlining this temporary immigrant visa issuance pause is available here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/immigrant-visa-processing-updates-for-nationalities-at-high-risk-of-public-benefits-usage.html In simple terms, some applicants who are at the final consular stage of their green card journey may experience delays in receiving their immigrant visa issuance. Earlier stages of the EB-3 process remain fully operational.This type of temporary operational pause has occurred in past years under various policy updates. Historically such pauses have been temporary in nature and resolved through subsequent guidance.What This Means for EB-3 ApplicantsEB3.Work’s analysis highlights three key realities for EB-3 candidates in 2026.First, the pause only affects applicants completing consular processing abroad. Applicants filing Adjustment of Status inside the United States are not affected.Second, PERM labor certification and I-140 immigrant petition processing continue normally. Employers may still initiate new EB-3 sponsorship cases. Applicants may still progress through recruitment, filing, and petition approval stages.Third, only applicants who meet all three conditions may experience delays. They must have a current priority date, they must be completing consular processing abroad, and they must be nationals of countries included in the temporary pause list.Applicants who do not meet all three conditions are not affected by the pause at this time.What Is Not Affected by the Immigrant Visa PauseTo address misinformation directly, EB3.Work outlines the parts of the EB-3 pipeline that remain fully operational.• Adjustment of Status cases filed through USCIS inside the United States are not affected.• PERM labor certification with the U.S. Department of Labor is not affected.• I-140 immigrant petitions with USCIS are not affected.• Non immigrant visa categories such as H-2B, F-1, and B-2 are not affected.• Existing valid visas have not been revoked as part of this guidance.This distinction is critical because most EB-3 applicants spend the majority of their timeline in PERM, I-140, and priority date waiting stages. Those stages continue without interruption.Who Might Be AffectedOnly a limited group of applicants may experience temporary delays.• Applicants must be completing their final immigrant visa step through a U.S. embassy or consulate outside the United States.• Their priority date must be current in the Visa Bulletin.• They must be nationals of countries included in the State Department list referenced in the official update.Applicants who are still waiting for their priority date to become current are not impacted at this time. Their cases are not yet in the immigrant visa issuance stage.How to Know If the Pause Affects YouEB3.Work provides a simple checklist for applicants.• Step one. Determine whether you are completing Adjustment of Status inside the United States or consular processing abroad. Adjustment of Status cases are not affected.• Step two. Confirm whether your priority date is current in the monthly Visa Bulletin. If it is not current, the pause does not affect your case right now.• Step three. Confirm whether your nationality appears in the list referenced in the official State Department update. Only nationals of listed countries completing consular processing at a current priority date may see delays.This simple framework allows applicants to quickly determine whether they need to take any action or simply continue their case normally.How To Navigate the EB-3 Process During the PauseEB3.Work recommends practical steps for applicants and employers during this period.• Monitor official updates from the U.S. Department of State and the monthly Visa Bulletin.• Continue PERM and I-140 processing without delay if your case is still in early stages.• If you are planning Adjustment of Status inside the United States, proceed normally with USCIS filing.• If you are completing consular processing abroad and have a current priority date, consult your legal representative to understand expected interview scheduling and issuance timelines.• Keep documents prepared in advance so that when issuance resumes, no additional avoidable delays occur.• Rely on verified EB-3 information sources rather than viral social media posts.“Temporary operational adjustments do not change the long term fundamentals of the EB-3 program,” Dorer added. “Prepared applicants continue moving forward. Uninformed applicants pause unnecessarily. Clarity is the difference.”FAQ1. What is the immigrant visa issuance pause announced by the State Department?The immigrant visa issuance pause is a temporary operational measure affecting the final “visa issuance” step for certain immigrant visa applicants at U.S. embassies and consulates outside the United States. In practical terms, it can slow down the moment when an approved case is converted into an actual immigrant visa placed in a passport. Importantly, this pause is limited to consular processing abroad and does not apply to domestic processing through USCIS, including Adjustment of Status (AOS) filings inside the U.S.2. Is this an EB-3 program suspension?No. The EB-3 program itself is not suspended or shut down. Employers can still sponsor EB-3 workers, and the core EB-3 pipeline continues to function. The pause is not a blanket stoppage of employment-based immigration. It is a narrow constraint that may affect only the last step for a specific subset of consular cases, which is why most EB-3 applicants will not experience any change in their case progress.3. Does this pause affect PERM labor certification?No. PERM labor certification is handled by the U.S. Department of Labor and remains separate from immigrant visa issuance at U.S. consulates. Employers can continue recruitment, prevailing wage steps, and PERM filings as normal. For most EB-3 cases, PERM is a long lead-time stage, and this State Department pause does not alter PERM procedures or processing at the Department of Labor.4. Does this pause affect I-140 immigrant petitions?No. I-140 petitions are adjudicated by USCIS and are not paused by this State Department operational update. Employers may continue filing I-140s after PERM approval, and applicants can continue progressing through petition approval stages. While approval timing always depends on USCIS service-center workloads (and premium processing options where eligible), this particular pause does not change USCIS I-140 processing.5. Does this pause affect Adjustment of Status inside the United States?No. Applicants filing Adjustment of Status (Form I-485) inside the United States are processed by USCIS, not by U.S. embassies or consulates. Because the pause is focused on immigrant visa issuance abroad, AOS applicants inside the U.S. are not impacted. Their cases continue on the USCIS timeline, including biometrics, background checks, and field-office review where applicable.6. Does this pause affect non immigrant visas such as H-2B or F-1?No. The update specifically concerns immigrant visa issuance. Nonimmigrant visas (such as H-2B, F-1, B-1/B-2, etc.) operate under different rules and processing streams. While each visa category can have its own operational changes over time, this particular pause does not apply to nonimmigrant visa issuance.7. Who is most likely to be affected by the pause?The group most likely to experience delays is narrow and must meet all conditions: (1) the applicant is completing the final green card step through consular processing abroad, (2) the applicant’s priority date is current under the applicable Visa Bulletin chart, and (3) the applicant is a national of a country included in the referenced list. If any one of these conditions is not met, the pause generally does not apply.8. If my priority date is not current, should I worry?No. If your priority date is not current, you are not yet eligible for final immigrant visa issuance. Your case remains in the “waiting for visa availability” phase, which is governed by the monthly Visa Bulletin. Because the pause affects issuance at the last stage, applicants who are not current typically will not see a direct impact at this time.9. Are immigrant visa interviews canceled?In many cases, interviews may still be scheduled and attended. The key distinction is between interview scheduling and final visa issuance. Under the guidance described, an applicant might complete interview steps, but issuance of the immigrant visa could be delayed for certain nationals during the pause. Applicants should follow the instructions of the specific embassy or consulate handling their case and monitor official communications closely.10. Are any immigrant visas being revoked?No. The guidance indicates that existing valid immigrant visas are not being revoked as part of this update. This is important because many headlines imply retroactive cancellation. The operational pause is about temporary issuance constraints for certain cases going forward, not about undoing visas that have already been issued.11. What are public benefits and why are they mentioned in the update?“Public benefits” generally refers to certain government assistance programs. The State Department’s update references nationalities it considers higher risk for public benefits usage, which is the stated rationale for the operational measure. However, this classification does not change EB-3 eligibility rules. EB-3 is fundamentally employment-based: it relies on a job offer, employer sponsorship, and compliance steps such as PERM and petition filings. Applicants should focus on verified updates and avoid drawing broad conclusions from social-media summaries.12. Does this pause affect EB-3 applicants inside the United States on temporary visas?Applicants inside the U.S. who are eligible to file Adjustment of Status and remain in the USCIS process are not affected by this consular issuance pause. The pause is tied to immigrant visa issuance abroad, so those in domestic pathways generally continue on their normal USCIS timeline. Individual circumstances vary, so applicants should coordinate strategy with qualified counsel.13. What if my case is at the National Visa Center?If your case is at the National Visa Center (NVC), processing steps such as document collection and case readiness can continue. For affected nationals, the key risk point is the final stage after interview when the immigrant visa would normally be issued. Applicants should closely monitor NVC messages and embassy instructions, keep documents current, and ensure rapid response readiness so that once issuance resumes, they can move without additional avoidable delays.14. How long will the pause last?The guidance describes the measure as temporary, but it does not provide a specific end date. Historically, similar operational pauses have been revised or lifted through subsequent updates. The most responsible approach is to monitor official State Department notices and communicate with the handling post (embassy/consulate) or counsel, rather than relying on informal timelines circulating online.15. Does this change EB-3 eligibility rules?No. Eligibility standards for EB-3 remain the same. Job requirements, employer sponsorship, PERM compliance, petition standards, and admissibility rules continue as before. This update affects a narrow operational component (visa issuance abroad) for certain nationals; it does not rewrite the EB-3 program or change core criteria.16. Are dual nationals exempt?The guidance indicates that dual nationals who apply using a valid passport from a country not included in the affected list may be exempt. However, “dual nationality” situations can be fact-specific (documents, passport used, case classification), so applicants should confirm their scenario with qualified counsel and follow the instructions provided by the relevant embassy/consulate.17. Does this pause affect current valid visas or travel?Existing valid visas are not revoked as part of this measure. The pause applies to immigrant visa issuance for certain nationals at consular posts abroad, not to travel on already-issued visas. Nonimmigrant visas are not part of this operational update. As always, travelers should follow official embassy/consulate guidance and ensure their documentation remains valid.About EB3.WorkEB3.Work is a U.S. based employment and immigration support platform connecting international applicants with verified American employers participating in the EB-3 visa program. The platform publishes EB-3 job listings, processing guidance, Visa Bulletin analysis, and educational resources to help applicants and employers navigate employment based immigration responsibly and transparently.Website https://eb3.work Media ContactEB3.Work1850 Amsterdam Ave.New York, NY 10031Phone 866.337.1403Email johnd@eb3.work

