Varnish Software Launches Fully Sovereign CDN to Secure Europe’s Digital Supply Chain

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varnish Software, the leader in high-performance content delivery technology, today launched Varnish CDN . This new Europe-hosted Content Delivery Network (CDN) gives organisations total control over their digital footprint, ensuring all traffic, logs, and metadata are processed strictly within European jurisdiction.With GDPR and NIS2 now setting the standard for digital infrastructure, many European organisations have put data residency at the top of their agenda. However, the risk of routing live traffic through providers subject to US jurisdiction is often overlooked. Most global CDNs are subject to the US CLOUD Act, meaning that even if data is stored in Europe, the metadata and traffic logs generated during delivery can be subject to non-European legal claims. Varnish CDN provides a world-class delivery network operated by a European entity with no US parent company, utilising nodes situated in major European internet hubs.As NIS2 regulations increase the pressure on digital supply chain transparency, the lack of control over how and where data is routed has moved from a technical detail to a major business risk. Varnish CDN gives organisations complete control over their traffic paths to ensure data stays on the continent. For regulated industries, this reduces compliance complexity and transforms sovereignty from a legal hurdle into a competitive advantage.“For too long, the market has forced a choice between world-class performance and legal certainty. We built Varnish CDN to end that compromise,” said Jesper Hedblom, Head of Varnish CDN. “During our beta with partners like Schibsted, we proved that high performance and European legal control can coexist.""Varnish CDN solves a critical challenge for European tech: securing the digital supply chain without sacrificing performance," said Filip Golonka, Senior DevOps Manager at Schibsted. "During the beta, we validated that we could deploy complex logic in seconds, all while ensuring our traffic and logs never left European borders. It is a robust, future-proof solution."Varnish CDN is built upon the industry-leading Varnish Enterprise engine. The service is designed to be deployed in minutes, offering:- European Jurisdiction – Operated entirely within Europe, without exposure to US legal frameworks- Local Routing – European network paths for low-latency delivery of websites and APIs- Rapid Deployment – SaaS-based setup in minutes, without infrastructure complexitySecurity capabilities are delivered through a combination of native edge functionality and tightly integrated best-of-breed partners, for mission-critical protection:- Native Resilience – Built-in DDoS protection, GeoIP blocking, and hotlink protection to ensure service continuity- Bot Protection – Real-time AI mitigation with DataDome against sophisticated scraping, fraud, and automated attacks- Managed WAF – Advanced Atomicorp rulesets to block application-layer threats, including SQL injection and credential theft"We're bringing enterprise-grade bot protection to Varnish CDN, securing it from the start," said Gilles Walbrou, Chief Technology Officer at DataDome. "Our integration brings AI-powered bot and agent trust management directly to that edge infrastructure, enabling organisations to stop sophisticated automated attacks in real-time, before they ever reach origin servers. This combination delivers what European businesses need most: uncompromising security, data sovereignty, and the ultra-low latency that modern user experiences demand."Availability and TiersVarnish CDN is available today across Europe with a range of pricing tiers to suit different organisational needs:- Free Tier – For testing, personal projects, and proof of concepts- Developer & Growth – For commercial websites and high-velocity APIs- Business & Enterprise – For enterprise workloads requiring regulatory-grade securityFor more information or to start using Varnish CDN today, visit https://www.varnish-cdn.com About Varnish SoftwareVarnish Software is a European-founded leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimises the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customisable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments.

